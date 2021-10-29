São Paulo line-up: Rodrigo Nestor turns his doubts to catch Inter, and Luan trains on the field | São Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni faces another possible problem to play São Paulo in Sunday’s game, at 18:15 (GMT), against Internacional, for the Brasileirão. Midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, with pain in his right ankle, is in doubt for the match for the 29th round.

Nestor suffered a sprain on the spot in the defeat to Red Bull Bragantino. The player is in pain and performed specific complements, separated from the rest of the squad, this Thursday.

Rodrigo Nestor could defraud São Paulo against Red Bull Bragantino — Photo: Publicity

Emiliano Rigoni also shared the morning between training with the group and individual work. The Argentine participated in an activity with the physiotherapists and is still evolving in the context of injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

Jonathan Calleri, on the other hand, only worked with the physiotherapists in the morning. The presence of the shirt 30 in front of Internacional, thus, becomes more difficult. The center forward has not worked with the ball this week.

A possible lineup is: James Volpi; Orejuela (Igor Vinicius), Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Rodrigo Nestor (Benitez); Luciano and Rigoni.

Luan advances in recovery

Rogério Ceni also received good news this Thursday. Midfielder Luan, away due to a problem in the adductor in his left thigh, trained for the first time with physiotherapists on the pitch of CT in Barra Funda.

The shirt 13 ran on the lawn, still as an initial recovery activity for the problem suffered in the first training session under Ceni’s command. Luan hasn’t defended São Paulo since the game against Cuiabá, on the last 11th.

São Paulo, ranked 13th in the Brasileirão with 34 points, returns to activities this Friday morning. The training at the CT of Barra Funda is scheduled for 10:00 am (Brasilia).

