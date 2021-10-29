São Paulo lineup: Calleri should be embezzled against Inter | São Paulo

São Paulo should have Jonathan Calleri absent in Sunday’s duel, at 6:15 pm (GMT), against Internacional, at Morumbi, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Argentinian was once again out of training with the group and only did separate jobs this Friday, at the Barra Funda CT.

The striker has yet to work with the group this week, making his presence in the Colorado clash unlikely. Calleri did a physical activity with the physiotherapists on the lawn, repeating the schedule from the previous days.

After feeling pain in his right thigh in the derby against Corinthians, Calleri was diagnosed with an edema in the area, which took him out of the match against Red Bull Bragantino.

The expectation was that the player could be available this Sunday; however, the lack of training with the group makes this scenario difficult.

If he possibly won’t have Calleri, Ceni must gain the reinforcement of Emiliano Rigoni. The 77 shirt trained all the time with the cast and is close to being available to Rogério Ceni for the first time.

The one who remains in doubt is Rodrigo Nestor, who for the second consecutive day did a separate activity with the São Paulo physiotherapists. The midfielder must also be embezzled over the weekend.

A possible São Paulo for Sunday has James Volpi; Orejuela (Igor Vinicius), Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Rigoni and Luciano.

This Friday, Ceni led a tactical training and rehearsed on the team that faces Internacional.

São Paulo, with 34 points, five above the relegation zone, occupies 13th place in the Brasileirão table.

