São Paulo monitors Corinthians’ starting position and may make a proposal soon

Gabriel Pereira is at the end of his contract with the Corinthians team and may not be in 2022

São Paulo won the Paulsita Championship title this season, but got a taste of ”want” more in other competitions. The team ended up being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América and Copa do Brasil and is fighting against relegation (and vacancy in Liberta) in Brasileirão.

For the next season, the managers want a little more and are already starting to prepare a list of possible reinforcements to improve coach Rogério Ceni’s squad. Some names have already started to be aired, such as Diego Ribas and Willian Arão, both from Flamengo and Felipe Alves, goalkeeper of Fortaleza.

Now, who appears on the list of interested parties of Tricolor Paulista is attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira, from Corinthians. The athlete has a contract with the club alvinegro only until March 2022 and at the moment, the renewal negotiation is stuck and can already sign a pre-contract with any other team.

According to TNT Sports, in addition to São Paulo, three other teams are already monitoring the situation of the 20-year-old player and are eyeing the conclusion of negotiations with Corinthians. This Thursday afternoon (28), the GE announced that the Parque São Jorge club will not do anything crazy for Gabriel’s stay.

In addition, due to the high value requested by its agents, it is already considering the possibility of removing the attacking midfielder from the squad in this final stretch of the Brasileirão. Revealed in the club’s youth categories, Gabriel Pereira assumed ownership with the arrival of coach Sylvinho. This season, they have 11 matches, with two goals and an assist.