SBT and Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega apologize after controversial jokes about Praia Grande

Actress Mhel Marrer received death threats after making derogatory remarks about the city on last week’s ‘A Praça é Nossa’ program

Reproduction / SBT / 16.04.2021 Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega apologized to the residents of Praia Grande



O SBT and the presenter Carlos Alberto de Nobrega apologized to the population of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, after the negative repercussion of jokes made by actress Mhel Marrer in the program “A Praça é Nossa” aired on October 21st. The comedian even received death threats after saying in the SBT attraction that the city is “dirty” and that “everyone is ugly”. Carlos Alberto emphasized that the purpose of the program is to entertain those who honor the attraction and not generate discomfort. “On behalf of all humor professionals who are part of the family ‘The square is ours‘, apologize sincerely to those who, in some way, were bothered by the humorous picture”, declared the presenter in the retraction that will be shown on the program this Thursday, 28. “If there was any excess that, eventually, bothered some viewer, is our deep solidarity.”

the broadcaster of Silvio Santos he also took a stand and, in a statement, informed that he is taking the necessary measures, as the idea was never to offend or outrage any citizen in this region of the coast of São Paulo: “We are aware of all the advances and improvements made in recent decades and that are still being done today, as well as how much this fills with pride and rescues the self-esteem of the inhabitants of Big beach”. With the controversy generated by Mhel’s speeches in the humorous, the Praia Grande City Hall issued a note last Sunday, 24, demanding respect and saying that it sent an invitation to the production of the program to visit the city and thus “explain about the beauty history of overcoming its people to end a sad stigma of the past, showing that today the city is among the most developed in Brazil and is one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the country, due to its beauty and infrastructure”.