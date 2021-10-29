SBT apologizes after Mhel Marrer made fun of Praia Grande

The SBT and the team of “A Praça é Nossa” apologized to the population of Praia Grande after the comedian Mhel Marrer made a joke with the city during the program. At the time, she said that “everyone” in the city on the coast of São Paulo “is ugly”, that they “caught ringworm” when visiting the beach and that there is no wave in the sea “because there is a lot of garbage and there is no way to go up”.

In a new release to the press, the station expresses “the most sincere apologies to merchants, businessmen, tourists and the entire population of Praia Grande” and states that the presenter Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega will make a retraction request will be aired on the program of tonight.

The SBT also said that “the idea was never to harm, offend or cause indignation in any citizen of Praia Grande”.

By Tuesday, Mhel Marrer had already spoken. The comedian apologized, but said the Praia Grande audience laughed at the same jokes when she played with São Vicente, another city on the São Paulo coast.

Check the note in full:

São Paulo, October 28, 2021 – SBT, presenter Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and the entire team of the ‘A Praça é Nossa’ program hereby express the most sincere apologies to merchants, businessmen, tourists and all the population of Praia Grande, of which we have our deep appreciation and consideration, for the repercussion of the jokes made in the frame of the actress and comedian Mhel Marrer, on October 21st.

In a retraction that will air on the program this Thursday, October 28th, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, on behalf of all the humor professionals that make up the A Praça é Nossa family, apologize sincerely to those who de somehow they were uncomfortable with the humorous picture.’ Remembering the intention to entertain and amuse the people who attend the program, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega adds that ‘if there was any excess that eventually bothered some viewers, our deep solidarity remains’.

Reiterating the humorist’s words, the SBT also clarifies that all measures are being taken and that the idea was never to harm, offend or cause indignation in any citizen of Praia Grande. We are aware of all the advances and improvements that have been made in recent decades and that continue to be made today, as well as how much this fills with pride and restores the self-esteem of the inhabitants of Praia Grande.”