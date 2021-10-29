SBT exhibits a retraction at A Praça é Nossa about Mhel Marrer

Mhel Marrer made a joke during the show The square is ours of last Thursday (21), which displeased the population of Praia Grande (SP). Among other things, she even said that the city is “dirty” is that “everyone is ugly“.

Offended, the city repudiated the actress’ statements and the station prepares an apology. According to information from journalist Flavio Ricco, in his column on the R7 portal, the program recorded a retraction in this Thursday’s (28).

The presenter of the attraction, Carlos Alberto de Nobrega, assumed this responsibility and will apologize on the air. The comedian was even threatened with death after making the jokes on the program and also on her social networks.

She compared the city with Bruna Surfistinha, the former hooker Raquel Pacheco, when she said that in the city “always fits one more“. She also said that Praia Grande “it’s a beach in the same way that the Tietê River is a river”, opining that people only use it to “do the necessities“.

After such repercussion, the comedian responded to netizens with a new criticism. “I made some jokes with Praia Grande and now the guys from Praia Grande are polluting my Instagram with so much shit that I’m feeling like the sea at Praia Grande”, he wrote. On Tuesday (26), the comedian apologized for the jokes with the city.