Second season gets official trailer

Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer are back.

It took a while, but the second season of The Witcher is finally coming! The series was one of the biggest successes of the Netflix when he debuted in the service of streaming at the end of 2019, with fans very eager to see the wizard’s return Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill), the training of Ciri (Freya Allan) and the various conflicts that will disrupt their lives.

Now Netflix released the first official trailer and a new poster for the second season of The Witcher, showing Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer back. Check out the trailer below:

the second season of The Witcher will continue to adapt the acclaimed books of Andrzej Sapkowski, showing the life of Geralt (Henry Cavill), now that he’s finally found his child of promise, the mighty Ciri (freya Allan). While the wizard trains his protégé, trying to guard her from the dangers and the war that continues to ravage the continent, his beloved Yennefer (Anya Shalotra), is going through a rough patch, ending up in the clutches of enemies after decimating an army with his power.

The series is already renewed for a third season, in addition to having several spin-offs in development — including the series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will show the beginning of the universe of the series, whose debut will be in 2022.

the second season of The Witcher arrives on Netflix in December 17th.

