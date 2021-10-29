Security camera catches elderly abusing a 4-year-old girl – General

Flagrant of the arrest was ratified in the city police station (Photo: Internet Reproduction/Google Maps)

A 76-year-old man was arrested this Thursday night (October 28) in Bairro Alvorada, in Ibirit, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, for the rape of a vulnerable person.

The Military Police (PM) was called after the surveillance circuit of a building caught the elderly person caressing the genitals of a 4-year-old girl. The images also showed the man hugging and kissing the child’s mouth.

The man was sitting on a bench installed in the street and not even the movement of vehicles in the place inhibited the aggressor’s action. When he noticed that a car was approaching, the old man ordered the girl to sit beside him. Then come back with libidinous acts.

The suspect was located at home and said he was provoked by the child holding his face and kissing him on the mouth.

The person responsible for the victim was found and said that the elderly friend of the family and that he never suspected the perpetrator’s behavior, much less that the daughter was being a victim of sexual abuse. The woman also said that the suspect frequents the family’s home and that he has even been alone with the girl several times.

The woman, according to the police report, was upset when she realized the time for the recording. She said that during the period she was with her partner in a commercial establishment and that the daughter went to meet the elderly man. And that she didn’t even suspect the girl was being molested.

The girl was referred to the Municipal Hospital of Ibirit. The suspect was arrested and taken to the police station. In a statement, the Civil Police reported that it had ratified the suspect’s arrest in flagrante delicto. “After the work of the judicial police, he was sent to the prison system”, says the institution.