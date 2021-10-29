see how it was Corinthians day

Today (29th) in the morning, Corinthians returned to training at CT Joaquim Grava in preparation for the duel against Chapecoense, next Monday (1st). Flywheel Cantillo was released from activity to accompany the birth of his son, while full-back Lucas Piton was spared because of muscle pain. In the field, coach Sylvinho did a tactical job in a small field.

According to information released by Corinthians, the squad performed a ‘lose-presses’ training, something that has been charged by the coaching staff throughout this season. The attacking team had the objective of scoring the goal, while the defense needed to start playing with agility in half to the opposing pressure and make the transition to attack with the ball dominated.

In negotiations with Corinthians, Gabriel Pereira normally participated in the training and is in the technical committee’s plans for the team’s next commitment of the season. There is, however, the possibility of removal — something that will still be studied by the board.

At the end of the activity, some athletes from the squad remained on the field and worked on some fundamentals such as passes, submissions and headers with technical assistants Doriva and Alex.

Flywheel Cantillo was released by the board to accompany the birth of his son and, therefore, he did not train with the rest of the group. Lucas Piton felt a muscle discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh and stayed inside the CT Joaquim Grava. Because of this, full-back Reginaldo was called up from the under-20 and worked with the professionals.

Midfielder Willian remains under the care of the medical department, as well as Ruan Oliveira, who returns to the field only next year.

Corinthians returns to activities tomorrow morning. On Monday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), Alvinegro will face Chapecoense at Neo Química Arena for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.