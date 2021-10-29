see releases scheduled for early 2022

Although the forecasts for the automotive market are far from ideal towards growth – Anfavea itself has already admitted that there is a forecast of improvement only in the second half of 2022 -, launches follow at an accelerated pace in Brazil. This month alone, models like Fiat Pulse, Porsche Taycan Cross, Caoa Chery Arizzo 6 Pro, among others, arrived in the country. And the promise is that next year will follow this guide and be filled with news from the first half of the year.

Situations like high dollar and lack of chips, in fact, brought a brake on the industry and raised car prices almost monthly here. Still, there is a lot of automaker full of breath and hope for the next year. An example is the General Motors which, this Tuesday (26) launched the S10 Z71 promising three more releases this year. However, the most awaited is for next year: the new Chevrolet Montana.

Awaited by pickup fans, the GM model had only its name revealed. THE new Chevrolet Montana it is a secret kept under lock and key by the manufacturer. Even so, captures of the model were made in South Korea last week. Still under strong camouflage, it is expected to arrive in Brazil only in 2023.

However, the model can, yes, be anticipated here with the intention of reversing the negative scenario of GM sales. After all, because of the chip crisis, Onyx, Onix Plus and Tracker are far from the good numbers of yesteryear. In other words, it is not surprising that the pickup will be made here next year, after all, the plant in São Caetano do Sul (SP) is practically ready to manufacture the model.

Still in the pickup segment, more releases. THE Fiat Strada – which is skyrocketing sales success against the competition – will receive further improvements. The promise of joining the 1.3 turbo engine to the CVT automatic transmission that simulates seven gears will come true until the beginning of next year.

The mechanical set (1.3 + CVT) is the same inaugurated on the Pulse compact SUV. In this sense, it will be the first time that Strada will have an automatic transmission. The top-of-the-line version should follow the molds of its big sister, Toro, and be called Ranch (projection below).

Remember that the old model already had automated transmission (dual logic), ie a manual transmission without a clutch pedal. But its poor functioning was, over time, being noticed by the clientele. This ended up forcing the Fiat (and other automakers that insisted on this mechanic) to invest only in automatic teller machines.

And who will arrive with the intention to dethrone Strada in the pickup truck segment is the Hyundai Santa Cruz. With well-resolved aesthetics, the model follows the base and the front look of the Tucson SUV. The design, in short, will also be followed by the Crete SUV in the next restyle.

With a good dose of equipment, it has a multimedia center with a 10″ screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in addition to Hyundai SmartSense (semi-autonomous driving). Santra Cruz began production in the United States in June.

Here, nothing has been confirmed. However, it is believed that Santa Cruz will land here in the first quarter of next year. The 4.97 meter long pickup has under the front hood two engine options. Both petrol and 2.5 liters (one aspirated and one turbo), have powers of, respectively, 192 hp and 278 hp.

Going to the fastest growing segment in Brazil, there is also no lack of releases. O Citron C3 is another candidate. The model left the hatch shape to dive headfirst into the world of SUVs. Revealed last month – after much speculation – the new generation of the C3 is a kind of cheaper option compared to the C4 Cactus (the only model of the brand in the country currently).

Scheduled for arrival in the first quarter of 2022, the model produced in Porto Real (RJ) had no mechanical data revealed. In this sense, it is speculated that the engine is made up of 1.0 Firefly and 1.0 GSE turbo (Fiat origin) or the 1.6 16V flex engine with 118 hp maximum power, which comes from the Peugeot 208. Exchanges are divided between manual and six-speed automatic. Mechanics, at first, is already in the group Stellantis, both at Fiat and Peugeot.

Inside, the C3 has a 10″ multimedia center with mirroring for smartphones (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay). The idea is that the model offers 13 customization options available – the roof color contrasts with that of the body.

Who also promises releases for 2022 is the Honda. One of the few to invest in sedans, the brand will bring the new generation of city to Brazil in the first half of the year – and the civic, in the second half of the year. Already for sale in mexico, the compact sedan has a 1.5 engine with direct injection and 119 hp. Around here, the promise is to arrive at the beginning of 2022 to face Chevrolet Onix Plus, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Virtus.

Still without official information here – after all, Honda does not talk about future releases -, the Mexican City has three trim versions and six-speed manual gearbox or the CVT automatic.

The 1.0 tri-cylinder turbo engine of up to 130 hp and 20.4 mkgf, which is planned for Brazil, will be for later. According to speculation, it will probably come in the sports version LOL.

The local content is not yet known, but the Mexican model has a keyless engine start, right rearview camera, automatic cruise control and so many other items – everything from the base version. At the top of the line, the highlights are the digital air conditioning and the entertainment system with an 8″ screen.

And the Honda in 2022 will not live only on a sedan. The new HR-V it is also on the launch list and will land on Brazilian soil next year. With production scheduled for the beginning of 2022 in Itirapina (SP), its sales begin in the first quarter.

In this sense, the new Honda HR-V will come totally redesigned and will go up to the next level to touch the Toyota Corolla Cross. Before, it was a competitor of Jeep Renegade and company. In addition to maintaining the current offer of engines (1.8 16V flex of 140 hp and 1.5 turbo of 173 hp), the model promises a hybrid version e:HEV in the portfolio.