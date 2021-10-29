See which cities have the most expensive rentals in the country

It was released this Thursday (28) the IGP-M, popularly known for readjusting rental contracts.

After falling 0.64% in September, the index rose again in October, with a high of 0.64%, accumulating an increase of 16.74% in the year and 21.73% in 12 months.

See the cities that have the most expensive rental cost, based on a Fipezap survey. The calculation considers properties of 70 m².

São Paulo: average cost today is R$2,748. With the readjustment, the value goes to R$3,345;

Recife: average cost today is R$ 2,400. With the readjustment, the value goes to R$2,921;

Brasília: average cost today is R$2,327. With the readjustment, the value goes to R$2,833;

Rio de Janeiro: average cost today is R$ 2,209. With the readjustment, the value goes to R$2,689.

Tips for Renegotiation:

THE CNN Brazil gathered four tips from the real estate market specialist Arthur Vieira de Moraes to circumvent the IGP-M readjustments.

1 – Argue that corrected rent is more expensive than a new one

The tenant can argue that if the landlord amends the contract to the IGP-M, the value may be higher than that of a newly rented person.

It is noteworthy that new rents rose 2% in 12 months against 20% of the IGP-M.

In this line, it could be the tenant’s option, for example, to move to an apartment in the same building they live in for a cheaper price. This argument can make the owner think twice before correcting.

2 – Exchange IGP-M (+21.73%) for IPCA (+10.34%)

It is worth mentioning that 60% of the IGP-M is from producer prices, which takes into account the variation in commodity prices, such as iron ore, copper, among others. These products are quoted in dollars.

This caused the index to detach a lot from the IPCA. Changing the correction index may be an option.

3 – Trying to reach a good agreement between the parties

If you are a good tenant and pay rent on time, it can be an advantage for the property owner to agree to negotiate, thus avoiding having the property empty or having a tenant in default.

4 – Propose a temporary agreement

The agreement could be temporary. At least while the IGP-M and the IPCA are so different.

