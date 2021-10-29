Selection: call-up key to revealing Tite’s attack ideas – 10/29/2021

The Brazilian team will meet today (29) the players called up for their last two matches in 2021. For the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, the team will face Colombia and Argentina on November 11th and 16th.
Amidst the possibility of players working in Brazil staying off the list so as not to defraud their teams in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, coach Tite must once again reshape the team’s attack in a call that promises to be revealing about the future of the cycle for 2022.
In the last call for matches against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, Tite promoted three debuts in the selection: Raphinha, Antony and Arthur Cabral. The first was the best player in Brazil on the FIFA date with two goals and two assists, even having a chance as a starter in the first call. Antony also pleased with a goal scored and entering well on three occasions. Just the last one on the list who didn’t play.
Raphinha was injured in a Leeds game last weekend and was not listed to face Arsenal, on Tuesday (26), in the elimination of his team in the English League Cup. Soon after, however, coach Marcelo Bielsa said there was no injury and that he could play on Sunday. In other words, it’s fit for Tite’s list today.
Interestingly, in the same call for the selection of the trio of novelties, another three more frequent attacking players could not be called up for physical reasons. Roberto Firmino was absent from Liverpool for nearly a month due to a thigh injury and had only two games played when the team performed in October; Richarlison was absent from Everton for over a month due to a sprained ankle; finally, Matheus Cunha had to be cut from the squad due to a muscle injury.
The three are already active in European football. Firmino has played in six games since the return and scored five goals – in a rout over Watford in the Premier League he scored three and provided an assist. He earned rave reviews from coach Jurgen Klopp for the sequel.
When Firmino stops playing, people who understand football will write books about how he interprets the false nine position (…) He’s a connector, the best defensive striker I’ve ever met in my life. A very important athlete for us. He is a very tactically intelligent ballhunter, able to play in the tightest spaces and make good decisions quickly. And besides, he scores goals.”
Richarlison has already played a game since the return and also scored in an Everton victory. Matheus Cunha was on the bench at Atlético de Madrid three times and entered two rounds of the Spanish Championship. Yesterday, he scored his first goal for the new club.
In short: there are three new call options for coach Tite weeks after two of his replacements — Raphinha and Antony — conquered space with good football.
Who am I going to call?
Tite’s summons usually have seven players normally associated with the attacker position. In the past three rounds, for example, those chosen in addition to the trio of debutants were Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Vini Jr and Gabigol. The Flamengo player should be out because of the restriction to those who play in Brazil, but the others have played in Europe and are options, with emphasis on the one who plays in Spain.
Vini Jr is the main name of Real Madrid in recent weeks. He lives a season with seven goals in 12 games, two in the last round of the Champions League. The good numbers added to the skill moves in a very competitive scenario give him credit to remain on Tite’s list, even though he has only played two games in the Qualifiers.
The ease of playing without the ball is a characteristic that Tite cherishes in his team and that Vini’s coach at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, recognizes that he suffers: “He works a lot and is very intense with the ball, but he has to improve without the ball and you can do it without problems.”
Gabriel Jesus is another one who is not doing well in the selection. He hasn’t scored a goal in 15 games since the 2019 Copa America final, whether acting as a striker or a center forward. Starting in October, he has Tite’s confidence, but was replaced in the second half of the three games by athletes who perform the same function on the field. [Antony, duas vezes, e Gabigol]. It is, therefore, in the hot seat.
Neymar is the only unanimity, whatever the context. He is the leader in goals and assists in the Qatar World Cup cycle, which makes it natural for the team to be planned in his role.
Thus, it’s as if seven players disputed six spots for today’s squad: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and Vini Jr. This already disregarding Gabigol, who should be vetoed in the agreement with the CBF, and Arthur Cabral, who was not convinced in the recent training period. Other names already called up seem to have already fallen by the wayside, such as Hulk, Malcom and Éverton Cebolinha. Now it’s up to Tite.
Brazil lead the qualifiers with 31 points from 11 games and could guarantee qualification for the 2022 World Cup in November. It faces Colombia on the 11th, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and Argentina on the 16th, an hour earlier, at the Estádio del Bicentenario, in the Argentine city of San Juan. The call is today, at 11am.