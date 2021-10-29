Selection: call-up key to revealing Tite’s attack ideas – 10/29/2021

The Brazilian team will meet today (29) the players called up for their last two matches in 2021. For the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, the team will face Colombia and Argentina on November 11th and 16th.

Amidst the possibility of players working in Brazil staying off the list so as not to defraud their teams in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, coach Tite must once again reshape the team’s attack in a call that promises to be revealing about the future of the cycle for 2022.

In the last call for matches against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, Tite promoted three debuts in the selection: Raphinha, Antony and Arthur Cabral. The first was the best player in Brazil on the FIFA date with two goals and two assists, even having a chance as a starter in the first call. Antony also pleased with a goal scored and entering well on three occasions. Just the last one on the list who didn’t play.

Raphinha plays for the national team against Uruguay, in Manaus, under the eyes of coach Tite Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Raphinha was injured in a Leeds game last weekend and was not listed to face Arsenal, on Tuesday (26), in the elimination of his team in the English League Cup. Soon after, however, coach Marcelo Bielsa said there was no injury and that he could play on Sunday. In other words, it’s fit for Tite’s list today.

Interestingly, in the same call for the selection of the trio of novelties, another three more frequent attacking players could not be called up for physical reasons. Roberto Firmino was absent from Liverpool for nearly a month due to a thigh injury and had only two games played when the team performed in October; Richarlison was absent from Everton for over a month due to a sprained ankle; finally, Matheus Cunha had to be cut from the squad due to a muscle injury.

The three are already active in European football. Firmino has played in six games since the return and scored five goals – in a rout over Watford in the Premier League he scored three and provided an assist. He earned rave reviews from coach Jurgen Klopp for the sequel.

When Firmino stops playing, people who understand football will write books about how he interprets the false nine position (…) He’s a connector, the best defensive striker I’ve ever met in my life. A very important athlete for us. He is a very tactically intelligent ballhunter, able to play in the tightest spaces and make good decisions quickly. And besides, he scores goals.”

Roberto Firmino celebrates one of his three goals scored by Liverpool on the 16th Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Richarlison has already played a game since the return and also scored in an Everton victory. Matheus Cunha was on the bench at Atlético de Madrid three times and entered two rounds of the Spanish Championship. Yesterday, he scored his first goal for the new club.

In short: there are three new call options for coach Tite weeks after two of his replacements — Raphinha and Antony — conquered space with good football.

National team gathered before the game in September: Tite usually calls the team with two or three strikers Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Who am I going to call?

Tite’s summons usually have seven players normally associated with the attacker position. In the past three rounds, for example, those chosen in addition to the trio of debutants were Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Vini Jr and Gabigol. The Flamengo player should be out because of the restriction to those who play in Brazil, but the others have played in Europe and are options, with emphasis on the one who plays in Spain.

Vini Jr is the main name of Real Madrid in recent weeks. He lives a season with seven goals in 12 games, two in the last round of the Champions League. The good numbers added to the skill moves in a very competitive scenario give him credit to remain on Tite’s list, even though he has only played two games in the Qualifiers.

The ease of playing without the ball is a characteristic that Tite cherishes in his team and that Vini’s coach at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, recognizes that he suffers: “He works a lot and is very intense with the ball, but he has to improve without the ball and you can do it without problems.”