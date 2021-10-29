Semuttran creates a bus line to serve Unimed Hospital employees and patients | Piracicaba and Region

The Municipal Secretariat of Urban Mobility, Traffic and Transport (Semuttran) of Piracicaba (SP) created a new bus line to serve Unimed Hospital employees and patients. The line starts operating on Monday (1st).

Line buses 246-Unimed Hospital, with departures from the Central Integration Terminal (TCI) and Piracicamirim Terminal (TPI), will operate from Monday to Friday. In total, 31 trips will be made daily to the Unimed Hospital, 16 leaving from the TCI and 15 from the TPI.

Hospital Unimed receives daily around 1,700 people, including employees and outsourced workers, according to the city. The decision was taken by the ministry after a technical study and aims to better serve the regions of the German neighborhoods, Cidade Jardim, Vila Independência and Jardim Morumbi.

The main objective is to facilitate the movement of workers and users of Hospital Unimed, who need public transport. Currently, the option for residents of these neighborhoods to go to Hospital Unimed is to board the 240-Cecap TCI/TPI line.