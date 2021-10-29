Sérgio Santos Rodrigues cites SAF as ‘advanced’ and sees base as ‘the future of Cruzeiro’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro President of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, wants to move to SAF ‘as soon as possible’

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, hopes to register the statute of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) to, in December, change the administration of the club’s football. As established by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the transformation must take place when there are no championships in dispute.

“It is well advanced. After we struggled in the legislative part, it remains, basically, to register the statute of the SAF. We have already been in the Board of Trade, because it has some legal and bureaucratic particularities. But we remain firm in the purpose of registering as soon as possible,” he stated in exclusive interview with journalist João Vitor Cirilo, from Itatiaia Radio.

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues also pointed out the importance of the club’s base, especially for the 2022 season, amidst the financial difficulties experienced by Raposa.

“Any team that goes through great difficulty — especially since we have this formative DNA — needs to use [a base] increasingly. Appreciate, because then the athletes will be sold. It will be good for them, for us and to continue training. It becomes a virtuous cycle. It’s what we want to do,” he said.

Proof of this is that in recent games Cruzeiro has entered the field filled with base athletes. For the duel this Thursday, against Remo, young Lucas Ventura, Adriano, Vitor Leque and Thiago should be on the field.

“It’s an appreciation that Vanderlei Luxemburgo makes a point of making ours as well and the future of Cruzeiro is there, everyone knows,” he analyzed.

Contract renewal

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues also detailed the situation regarding the renewal of contracts for goalkeeper Fábio and coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Their ties end at the end of this year, but the club wants them to stay in 2022.

In the case of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, according to Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the renewal is “worded”. The coach himself has publicly expressed his desire to stay. With the regularization of 2021 salaries, there should be no impediment for the relationship to be extended.

About the celestial idol Fábio, Sérgio said that a proposal for renewal was made about three months ago. “He was analyzing with his family, with all the time in the world too, calm, because since March I’ve been saying: “People with Fábio are calm, so much so that last year we renewed by sitting at breakfast, in a hotel, traveling,” he says.

