Solange Gomes questions Rico Melquiades after being called VTzeira

Solange Gomes talked to Rich Melquiades about the comedian saying that the bathtub muse forced a leading role when arguing with Erasmus Viana in the sixth formation of Roça de The Farm 13.

“I won’t fight you. You talked about Erasmo’s thing, that I didn’t ask him for a bucket of water and he has no way of guessing what I want”, recalled the muse of Gugu’s bathtub. “It’s like I told you, there’s no way we can guess that you’re wanting something”, replied the Alagoas.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“I know, but I don’t think I’m TVzeira because of that”, countered the former stage assistant. “That’s what I think, but it’s okay”, replied the ex-On Vacation with Ex. “Yes Yes. Next to the things you’ve done, it’s a chick, right love? Let’s agree that this is nothing”.

“Me talking to Val, we have the opinion of kindness”, commented the TV Observatory columnist. “It’s like this, everyone’s doing this on top of Solange and I’ll have to say it for real. The point is not whether he takes the bucket or not. It’s just that we were there in Baia and whenever there was a pee we would pick up our water and take it away”, explained the Italian. “It’s a kindness, there are things you don’t need to ask for.”

The complete coverage of A Fazenda 13, you can follow on the TV Observatory!