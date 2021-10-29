Solar storm will hit Earth this weekend

An strong G3 class geomagnetic storm is brought forward tomorrow, when a coronal mass ejection (EMC) resulting from yesterday’s X1-type explosion on the Sun is expected to strike the Earth’s magnetic field.

POW! The Sun just served up a powerful flare! ☀️ At 11:35 am EDT today, a powerful X1-class solar flare erupted from the Sun. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught it all on camera. 📸 More on our Solar Cycle 25 blog: https://t.co/L5yS3hJRTx pic.twitter.com/iTwZZ7tCOY — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 28, 2021

These storms can trigger auroras with the naked eye as far south as the states of Illinois and Oregon in the United States and could be recorded by photographers even at even lower latitudes in North America.

The solar storm could follow on Halloween Sunday, more moderate and with G1 and G2 classes, as Earth will be in the wake of the coronal mass ejection.

A bright halo coronal mass ejection was observed by NASA’s SOHO coronagraph which blocks most of the Sun’s light. The halo is indicative that the CME is likely Earth-directed and may bring spectacular aurora down late Saturday in the form of a strong geomagnetic storm. #spacewx pic.twitter.com/le5Vm7BGk2 — Space Weather Watch (@spacewxwatch) October 28, 2021

The best period for observing the auroras in Antarctica (australis australis) and in the Northern Hemisphere (aurora borealis) will be, therefore, from Saturday to Sunday night. Observers root for a light show like days ago is that provided amazing images.

EMC was launched into space yesterday after an X-type explosion in sunspot AR2887 which at the time of the ejection release was aimed directly at Earth.

Therefore, the probability of a stronger solar storm this weekend is high. NASA’s SOHO spacecraft recorded coronal mass ejection leaving the Sun at more than 1260 kilometers per second.

SOHO images accused large amounts of protons heading towards the Earth and reached our planet yesterday just an hour after they were released by the Sun. The coronal mass ejection that will bring the solar storm takes more than two days to cross all of space. between the Sun and Earth.

Type X solar flares, like yesterday, are the strongest solar flares. As a rule, they cause the more intense radio blackouts and stronger geomagnetic storms, which generate auroras and can affect the electricity sector. Yesterday’s X1.5 explosion was not only the first X-type of the current solar cycle just started, it was the first since September 2017.

Impressive CME leaving the Sun as seen here by the STEREO Ahead spacecraft. Impact likely past Earth by Saturday and could lead to a geomagnetic storm. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/FufRVSGfqh — SolarHam (@SolarHam) October 28, 2021

A Strong (G3) Geomagnetic Storm watch has officially been added for this weekend. The impressive, partial halo CME is predicted to sweep past Earth on Saturday and may be responsible for impressive aurora displays throughout the weekend. A spooky Halloween treat perhaps? pic.twitter.com/IrAWxoboJw — SolarHam (@SolarHam) October 28, 2021

In the previous solar cycle (solar cycle 24), the Sun produced 49 X-type explosions and space time forecasters believe that the current cycle may be as active or more active than the last, so yesterday’s explosion is likely to repeat itself many times over. higher frequency around 2024 and 2025, when the peak of the current eleven-year cycle is expected.

What impacts for us from a solar storm?

The overwhelming majority of solar flares have no effect on our lives. Solar storms, unlike terrestrial weather storms that bring wind, rain, hail and lightning, are usually more noticeable in the polar regions with effects on radio signals used by radio amateurs, ships and planes, not to mention the auroras austral (South) and boreal (North).

What sometimes a stronger geomagnetic storm can alter in our lives more commonly is impact on the television signal. When there is a higher power geomagnetic storm, it is common for there to be interference with television signals that are transmitted by satellite. Therefore, many times in the past, those who have pay-TV have seen a warning on the screen of signal oscillation due to solar activity.

The most extreme and rare cases can have a greater impact on people’s lives, as well as a danger to astronauts in space from exposure to solar radiation. When a very powerful type X explosion takes place, there is a high risk that it will have an effect on the Earth’s electrical system.

The risk of impacting our planet increases if the solar explosion takes place in a spot on the solar surface that is turned or nearly to the angle of our planet, since the coronal mass ejection resulting from the explosion will be directly facing the Earth.

One classic example of space weather impact by solar activity is the 1989 strong to severe geomagnetic storm. An X15 solar flare (yesterday’s 1.0) on March 6th generated a coronal mass ejection towards Earth and this caused a massive storm in our ionosphere three days later.

In this landmark episode in 1989, auroras, incredibly, could be seen in the states of Florida and Texas in the southern United States. Many satellites lost control for hours and the most important in weather forecasting, the GOES, stopped generating images. Shortwave radio broadcasts were heavily affected.

The serious fact, however, occurred in Canada. The March 9, 1989 solar storm caused a massive blackout in the Canadian province of Quebec. The region’s rocky soil, which prevented the current from going to earth, and the long transmission lines contributed to a massive failure of the electrical system that left millions of people without electricity for nine hours.

This fact made the electrical industry in the United States and Europe adopt a series of preventive measures for this type of event, such as risk reduction programs associated with geomagnetic induced currents.

Types of explosion on the sun

Just as with phenomena on Earth we have different scales to define the phenomena and their intensity (Richter for earthquakes, Saffir-Simpson for hurricanes or Fujita for tornadoes), solar flares also have a scale that is based on letters and numbers.

The weakest are of type A while those of class B are considered weak. Type C solar flares, on the other hand, are small, but they can already have a smaller impact on Earth, notably favoring auroras at the poles. Class M explosions, in turn, are considered to be of medium intensity and can interfere with radio transmissions.

Finally, type X explosions are the most intense and longest, which can even cause great effects on terrestrial life if they are violent. The strongest solar flare ever documented occurred on November 4, 2003 and was an X28 and affected several satellites at the time.

The coronal mass ejection associated with the 2003 explosion left the Sun at a speed of 2,300 kilometers per second or 8.2 million kilometers per hour. Only part of the coronal mass ejection was directed towards Earth, which meant that, luckily, the consequences were not greater on our planet.