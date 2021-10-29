solution to the imbroglio with Odebrecht construction company postponed again

Odebrecht has once again postponed the meeting of creditors that may formalize the total settlement (or reduction) of the debt related to the fund that manages the Corinthians stadium, Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera.

O My Timon had access to the minutes of the last meeting of Odebrecht creditors. The document says that “With the suspension of the AGCs of Debtors Odebrecht Participações e Investimentos SA – (‘OPI’) and Odebrecht Participações e Engenharia SA (‘OPE’), the Judicial Administrator informed that they will be resumed virtually, using the ‘Clickmeeting’ platform, on December 16, 2021”.

In the case of the Corinthians stadium, the discharge to the company is linked to the OPI (Odebrecht Participações e Investimentos SA) which, as mentioned above, will have its next meeting only in the last month of the year.

The fund that manages Neo Química Arena has outstanding amounts of loans/debentures, however, the company considers withdrawing the amounts from the final account as it considers it possible of non-payment.

Corinthians’ board awaits this resolution from the Odebrecht creditors’ meeting on December 16 to confirm the debt reduction or even its discharge.

In time: the agreement to pay off the loan with Caixa Econômica Federal, which has nothing to do with this final agreement with Construtora Odebrecht, has not yet been made official by either Corinthians or the bank. know more on here.

