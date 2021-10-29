Son of Judah makes a mess and makes Tamar disgusted with sex; know why· TV news

After marrying Tamar (Juliana Xavier), Onã (Caio Vegatti) will refuse to get her pregnant in Genesis. The couple’s first child would be considered heir of the lineage of Er (Tiago Marques) and, to avoid the embarrassing situation, the boy will not go all the way with his wife in Record’s biblical novel. He will discard his semen in the earth.

Judah’s eldest son (Thiago Rodrigues) mistreats Juliana Xavier’s character since her wedding night. Tired of suffering in silence, the victim will tell his father-in-law that he is beaten whenever Er is nervous.

Possessed, José’s brother (Juliano Laham) will demand explanations from his son, who will reveal his true face and end up dying of suffocation. He will be punished by God (Flávio Galvão) for having attacked the one chosen to continue the lineage that will reach Jesus (Dudu Azevedo). Tamar will be forced to marry her brother-in-law to give him heirs.

In scenes that will aired next Tuesday (2) , Onan will use the method known as withdrawal and shock the woman. “Why do you do that? I will never get pregnant like this,” she will question. With a cynical air, he would shrug off her doubts, and she would cry and feel humiliated.

When asked by Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) about her situation with her son, Tamar will say that she is treated with affection, but she will never be able to generate the heir the family so much desires.

Intimacy exposed

Rhaisa Batista’s character will wait for her husband’s return to tell her everything she knows about the marriage of her youngest to Shamash’s (undisclosed actor) daughter. “It’s not what you’re thinking. Sit down. I need to talk to you,” the brunette will say.

Judah will soon think that domestic violence is repeating itself, but will be even more shocked when he discovers that he is being boycotted by his own son.

“It’s just that, when they’re together, Tamar said that Onan doesn’t go all the way with her… He throws his seed in the ground, and it can only be so as not to make her pregnant”, will tell Muriel, who will say that he he doesn’t want to give offspring to his brother.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império.

