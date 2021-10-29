Sony launches ‘PlaySation PC’ brand for computer gaming; fans react

Sony officialized a new brand to house its exclusive PlayStation games that will now gain a computer port: PlayStation PC. According to the VGC website, the company had registered this new brand in April.

On Wednesday night (27), fans noticed the new seal on games available on Steam. Previously, they were categorized as “PlayStation Mobile”.

The initiative is not shocking. Sony has already been approaching the platform, with Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone ports, and now with the recent announcement of the launch of God of War for PC in January.

Still, a portion of the PS community on social networks made a point of showing their displeasure, considering the change as a devaluation of the console in which they invested so much (financially and emotionally). Check out some reactions:

Why the crying? Since most PlayStation 5 users on Twitter claim to have KILLER GAMING PCs capable of running all Xbox games, they will have no problem enjoying all Playstation 5 games on PC with better settings, too. Right? pic.twitter.com/xHwO8qZDWM — Falco X|S ❎🅱🅾❎ (@Falco_X) October 28, 2021

