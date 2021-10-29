Soon in Brazil, BMW i4 has already sold the entire production of 2021

BMW has already sold out the entire production by the end of 2021 of its new BMW i4 electric car. The German brand had already announced the same for the iX electric SUV, noting that both models are confirmed for Brazil and will be launched soon here.

A few days ago, BMW started series production of the i4 at the Munich plant. According to the CarsDirect report, the automaker made the electric sedan available for pre-order earlier this month, which sold out very quickly. The publication notes that deliveries of the two versions, i4 eDrive40 and M50, are sold out.

CarsDirect obtained this information directly from the official BMW website. The pre-booking page for i4 warns that the first deliveries for both versions are sold out. BMW expects to start deliveries in mid-2022.

In the US, buyers had to pay a $1,500 refundable deposit to reserve their i4. Those who didn’t make it will likely have to wait until early next summer in the northern hemisphere for a second wave of deliveries to be able to complete their order.

The BMW i4 eDrive40 is starting at $56,395 in the US, including shipping. The model has a single electric motor, rear-wheel drive, 335 hp of power and a time of 5.5 seconds from zero to 100 km/h. BMW informs that the electric sedan can run about 500 km on a single charge.

Upgrading, the performance-oriented M50 will cost at least $66,895. It is an all-wheel-drive version of two engines for 536 horsepower. The M50 has a range of about 400 km and a time of 3.7 seconds at 0 to 100 km/h.

It is a fact that the new electric cars are being successful, but the question here is how many units have been reserved for the pre-sale period and how many will actually be produced by the end of 2021. In some cases, automakers provide this number, but not in this case.

BMW has not yet officially released the updated sales and initial production figures for the i4 or iX. As a reference, in July 2021 it was reported that BMW received 2,095 pre-orders for the i4 and 952 for the iX in the US.