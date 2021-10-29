Spider-Man 3: Leaking fight scenes against Doctor Strange

Marvel and Sony tried to make Spider-Man 3, also known as “no return home“, one of the most secret projects in the studio’s history, but nothing has been going as planned.

Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on December 16th and easily turned out to be the most anticipated production of the year, and so much curiosity surrounding the film sparked a quest that was rewarded by numerous leaks.

For example, most of the movie’s plot is already on the internet, so while studios still deny it, fans already know that Spider-Man 3 will feature the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

And you can’t forget that while fans suffered an interminable wait for the first trailer for the film, which was released in August, the preview ended up leaking before the official release. And now more videos are falling into the net!

Yesterday we reported here a leaked scene that brings the Spider getting a shower of green paint, apparently by a supporter of Mystery, since the population divided between the hero’s truth and the villain’s is part of the plot of Spider-Man 3.

Also playing an important role in the film is Doctor Strange, again played by Benedict Cumberbatch. The hero is that, after a spell goes wrong, he will end up opening the doors to the multiverse in Spider-Man 3.

And as the first trailer had already hinted, one of the film’s action sequences will involve a chase between Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, a clash that has now seen more material revealed in new leaked scenes.

New scenes from Spider-Man 3 leak!

In the new scenes, which belong to an alternate version of the first trailer for Spider-Man 3, version never released, we can see Doctor Strange opening a portal and going to what appears to be a moving bus, while in the other video we have the Supreme Mage capturing the Spider with the cloak of levitation. Watch:

First video

#Spidermannowayhome

NEW LEAKED VIDEO OF SPIDER MAN NO WAY HOME …ITS AN ALTERNATE VERSION FROM TRAILER ONE REAL CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/A9LXiaq0jp — THOUFIQ25 (@thoufiq25) October 29, 2021

second video

What did you think? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to arrive in Brazilian cinemas on the day 16 of DECEMBER 2021.

