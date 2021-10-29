Spoiler Alert: Romulo Estrela talks about the new chapters of ‘Secret Truths’ | Television



Rio – The second part of the Globoplay Original telenovela ‘Verdades Secretas II’ arrives in the catalog on Wednesday, March 03, and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) is still torn between reason and emotion. He is increasingly involved with Angel (Camila Queiroz), as he continues to investigate the model on behalf of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). In this sequence of unprecedented chapters, he will be a key part of the entrepreneur’s new feat: putting Angel behind bars.

The character’s interpreter, Romulo Estrela, advances a little of the plot that lies ahead. “The second block is where the situation becomes even more difficult for Cristiano because Angel discovers that he is an investigator and she tries to understand what he is doing in her life, which makes their relationship very difficult. At the same time, Cristiano’s relationship with Giovanna intensifies. The public can expect this triangle even stronger between these characters.”, the actor adds.

Since the first chapters were released, one item of Cristiano’s look has been drawing public attention: the body chain. “The idea of ​​the body chain was to play with this reveal and hide game. With Cristiano dressed, he looks just like a necklace. When he takes off his clothes, he reveals a bolder piece of jewelry that shows he’s not just a guy in jeans and a T-shirt. Little by little, this “daring” will appear in the rest of his clothes as well”, explains costume designer Mariana Sued.

“The body chain was a big surprise. I didn’t imagine that this accessory would fall in the public’s liking so quickly. It’s really cool to see when people identify with something like that, a string, a ring or the body chain itself. It’s something aesthetic, but it also has the unusual factor that Mari Sued, our genius costume designer, brought: breaking the basics of the character. Cristiano wears a lot of t-shirts, jeans and boots. It’s when he takes off his shirt that you recognize he’s not that basic. I was very happy with this element that makes it feel strange and puts the character in another place”, Romulo comments.