Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Per Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Government is looking for a way to finance social programs in the next election year. Disappointing earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) are likely to weigh on US equities when the market opens later. World leaders will head to Rome for a G20 summit, but remain aloof in forming a consensus on climate policy ahead of next week’s COP26 meetings. They are closer on the global tax issue. Eurozone bond yields hit their highest level in more than a year amid fears the ECB would reduce stimulus. Facebook (NASDAQ:) (SA:) confirmed that it will be renamed Meta, and Big Oil dominates the balance sheet for the day.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, October 30th.

1. Extension of Assistance

The government is considering extending the Emergency Aid, since the PEC dos Precatórios is at a standstill in Congress and, without it, there is no way to finance Aid Brazil, the new income program. The extension of the benefit would be done through a new decree of the state of calamity.

According to Valor Econômico, the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, is already talking to deputies about the idea. For the minister, paying the aid, in addition to the current value of Bolsa Família, is essential for President Jair Bolsonaro to try for reelection next year.

2. Prices, Personal Income and Expenses

The latest US-related economic data ahead of the next US policy meeting will be released at 9:30 am, with personal income and personal spending figures for September.

Base prices for personal consumption expenditures should have risen 0.2% in September, down from 0.3% in August and a peak of 0.7 in April. The annual core inflation rate of the PCE is expected to have increased to 3.7%, from 3.6% a month ago.

The numbers come a day after further signs of labor market strength, as initial jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low of 281,000.

3. US stocks should open lower

US stock markets are expected to open lower later, amid disappointment that Apple and Amazon’s profits fall into the pre-market.

Apple’s sales have been hit by supply chain problems, and CEO Tim Cook warned that the upcoming holiday quarter could be even worse in that regard. The problem had previously been flagged in unconfirmed reports.

Amazon’s problems were concentrated in higher input costs, mainly for labor, which affected profit margins in e-commerce. Amazon Web Services, on the other hand, continued to produce cash at a decent rate. Even so, earnings per share were about 25% below analysts’ forecasts, a rare and marked disappointment for one of the market’s heavyweights.

At 8:31 am, futures for futures fell 0.48%, while futures for and 100 were down 0.11% and 0.88%, respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Facebook, which confirmed its intention to rebrand under the Meta name on Thursday, and major gas and gas companies. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:NYSE:) (SA:) and Chevron (NYSE:NYSE:) (SA:), which report earnings.

4. G20 must sign tax agreement

World leaders gather in Rome, Italy, for the annual summit of the G-20 group of industrialized and emerging countries. At least some of them do – Chinese President Xi Jinping is not present.

This alone should ensure that nothing major is achieved politically, especially with regard to building a consensus on climate change ahead of next week’s COP26 meeting, although the group will likely sign a global agreement to secure a rate 15% minimum corporate tax.

This new minimum rate is a key element of the US Democrats’ plans to raise corporate taxes to pay what is now a heavily pruned spending account. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he had agreed to a framework for a bill that lets its overall price add up to about $1.85 trillion, having eliminated much of the party’s electoral pledges list.

5. Eurozone bonds get nervous

Eurozone government bond markets were tense as the European Central Bank president, at her press conference on Thursday, backed down half-heartedly against suggestions that interest rates could have to go up next year.

The yield on Italian 10-year government bonds rose 16 basis points to 1.15%, reaching a new 14-month high. Greek benchmark bonds followed suit, highlighting the degree to which markets have been supported at extraordinary levels by the ECB over the past 18 months.

Sentiment did not improve with the release of eurozone consumer prices in October: preliminary data showed inflation at 4.1% for the year, up from 3.4% in September and up from the expected 3.7%.