STF equates racial injury to the crime of racism

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) ruled, on Thursday (28), by 8 votes to 1, that the crime of racial injury can be equated with racism and, therefore, be considered imprescriptible.

Ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso, Ricardo Lewandowski, Luiz Fux, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli and Cármen Lúcia accompanied the rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, who voted for the racial insult to be imprescriptible and unbailable. Minister Nunes Marques is the only one who positioned himself differently.

The case analyzed by the STF involves a woman from Brasília, sentenced to one year in prison in 2013 for having offended a gas station attendant who did not allow her to pay by check, according to the establishment’s rules. “Disgusting, ignorant and sassy little black girl,” she told the attendant at the time.

The women’s defense challenges in the STF a judgment of the 6th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which denied the extinction of the penalty.

Legally, the crimes of racial injury and racism are different. Injury consists in offending a person’s honor by referring to race, color, ethnicity, religion or origin, while racism affects a group of individuals, discriminating against an entire race.

The case began to be analyzed in November last year, but was interrupted after a request for a view (more time to analyze the process) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

How the ministers voted

Minister Edson Fachin (rapporteur) voted, still in 2020, for racial injury to be imprescriptible, just as the crime of racism is today. The minister said that “there is racism in Brazil” and that this “is a reality yet to be overcome in our society”.

“It’s a wound that affects the country yesterday and today,” he added.

Minister Nunes Marques disagreed with the rapporteur. Nunes Marques stated, “without disregarding the seriousness of the crime of racial injury”, that it is not possible to consider it a crime of racism, since the conduct of these crimes protects different legal assets”.

In this Thursday’s (28) session, minister Alexandre de Moraes, who had asked to be seen last year, accompanied the rapporteur and voted in the sense that the crime of racial injury should not be prescribed.

“I ask, referring to the victim with prejudiced expressions, I repeat: ‘Disgusting, ignorant and bold black girl.’ Was this or was it not an illicit, criminal and prejudiced manifestation, due to the victim’s black condition? Of course, yes. If so, this is the practice of an act of racism”, argued the minister.

Ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Carmen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski and Luiz Fux followed the same understanding, thus forming the score of 8 votes to 1.