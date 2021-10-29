STF equates racial injury with racism, considering it imprescriptible

The crime of racial injury is a kind of racism. Therefore, it is imprescriptible, according to article 5, XLII, of the Constitution. This was the understanding signed this Thursday (10/28) by the Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court, by eight votes to one. Minister Nunes Marques was defeated.

Alexandre de Moraes recalled that Brazil aims to fight racism

Carlos Moura/SCO/STF

An elderly woman, currently 80 years old, was sentenced for racial injury to one year of imprisonment and ten days-fine by the 1st Criminal Court of Brasília for having called a gas station attendant a “disgusting, ignorant and daring black girl”. The defense requested the extinction of the punishment for the passage of half of the statute of limitations, as the defendant is over 70 years old. The Superior Court of Justice denied it, considering the offense to be imprescriptible. The defense then filed Habeas Corpus in the STF.

In November 2020, the rapporteur of the case, Minister Edson Fachin, voted for the assimilation of racial insult (Article 140, paragraph 3, of the Penal Code) to the crime of racism (provided for by Law 7.716/1989). Therefore, it understood that there is no way to recognize the extinction of the punishment of those accused of racial injury. After all, article 5, XLII, of the Constitution, establishes that “the practice of racism constitutes a non-bailable and imprescriptible crime, subject to the penalty of imprisonment, under the terms of the law”.

Minister Nunes Marques opened the divergence, arguing that the conduct of crimes is different and that the imprescriptibility of racial injury can only be implemented by the Legislative Power. “In the crime of injury, the protected legal asset is the subjective honor, and the offensive conduct is directed towards it. In the crime of racism, the protected legal asset is the dignity of the human person, which must be protected regardless of race, color , ethnicity, religion or national origin,” said Nunes Marques, in December 2020. The trial was interrupted at the time by Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ request for a view.

In a vote-view presented this Thursday, Alexandre followed the rapporteur. The minister pointed out that the Federative Republic of Brazil’s fundamental objective is “to promote the good of all, without prejudice to origin, race, sex, color, age and any other forms of discrimination” (Article 3, IV, of the Constitution). Furthermore, the country must base its international relations on the “repudiation of terrorism and racism” (Article 4, VIII, of the Constitution). And article 5, XLII, of the Magna Carta, determines that racism is a non-bailable and imprescriptible crime.

According to Alexandre, the Constitution considers the practice of racism unenforceable and imprescriptible, not just of a penal type named “racism”. And this applies both to the crime of Law 7716/1989 and to racial injury.

“Referring to someone with prejudiced expressions, such as ‘disgusting, ignorant and bold black girl’, was an illicit and prejudiced manifestation due to the victim’s black condition. So there was an act of racism,” the minister declared.

This interpretation allows for a full realization of the fight against racism in Brazil, according to Alexandre. “Only in this way can we alleviate this feeling of inferiority that racist people want to impose on their victims.”

The understanding was followed by ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Carmen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski and Luiz Fux.

Barroso highlighted the social effects of racism, reproduced not only in offenses, but also in everyday acts, without many being aware of it. “We are all in need of a re-education process in this matter,” he said.

Carmen Lúcia opined that, even in the case of racial injury, the victim is not only the offended person, but all of humanity.

Lewandowski stated that racism is not limited to the conduct provided for by Law 7716/1989. And the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, highlighted that the jurisprudence on the subject has been developing in the sense of providing broad protection to victims of racism.

Minister Gilmar Mendes did not participate in the trial.

decision praised

Silvio de Almeida, president of Instituto Luiz Gama, praised the Supreme Court’s decision. According to Almeida, “despite the fact that Criminal Law is a very limited instrument for fighting racism, the STF’s decision was correct and with this it will be possible for offenses of a racist nature to be properly treated by the Brazilian justice system” .

“The decision of the STF reaffirms the position of the STJ which established the understanding that racial injury is a form of the crime of racism and therefore cannot be subject to the statute of limitations applicable to crimes against honor, subordinating itself to item XLII of the article 5 of the Federal Constitution, which establishes that ‘the practice of racism constitutes a crime that is not bailable and imprescriptible’. The decision is correct, especially because in many cases there was the disqualification of the crime of racism for racial injury and, in this case, the course was invariably recognized. of statute of limitations, which resulted, in practice, in the offender’s impunity, since there could not be a conviction in this case”.

Click here to read Edson Fachin’s vote

HC 154,248