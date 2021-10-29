Still embezzled at Flamengo, Arrascaeta sends a message to the fans on social media

Arrascaeta’s absence has been a burden in the current chaotic phase of the Flamengo, who was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil last Wednesday and has been for four games without knowing what it’s like to win. And the Uruguayan, who still won’t be able to return this Saturday, against Atlético-MG for the Brazilian Championship, sent a message to the fans through social networks.

– Follow when they believe they can no longer, is what makes you different from others – wrote Arrascaeta on his Instagram, mentioning the movie character Rocky Balboa, also writing:

“Together until the end,” he amended, adding two emojis with hearts, one red and one black, alluding to Flamengo.

Arrascaeta has been embezzled at Flamengo for seven matches. Called up in the most recent FIFA Date, the shirt 14 injured his thigh during the period and, since then, he has been under treatment at Ninho do Urubu. He still works separately on the pitch, with the club’s physiotherapists, and continues without a forecast to return to play.