Still no agreement to renew with Corinthians, Gabriel Pereira is already monitored by four clubs

Gabriel Pereira has not yet reached an agreement to renew his contract with Corinthians. The athlete’s current relationship ends in March, and there is internal pressure for President Duílio Monteiro Alves to sign a new commitment with the 20-year-old player.

Amidst the uncertainty about his future, the boy GP continues to work for the team led by Sylvinho and awakens the interest of clubs in the ball market. According to his staff, Benfica (POR), Athletico-PR, Flamengo and São Paulo monitor the situation of the young man at CT Joaquim Grava. None have proposed his hiring so far, even though he is free to sign a pre-contract.

The idea of ​​the Corinthians dome is to extend Gabriel Pereira’s stay at Parque São Jorge. The club intends to have a conversation with the athlete at the end of the Brazilian Championship to present a definitive proposal for contract renewal. He is seen as Timon’s main revelation of the season. No wonder he is treated like a jewel by the football department.

Corinthians has already started talks with the athlete’s representatives backstage – agents Paulo Pitombeira and Ivan Rocha are responsible for managing him in the ball market. The club tries a green light from the businessmen for a greater bond with their jewel.

Promoted to the professional cast in 2020, Gabriel Pereira established himself on the Corinthians team under the command of Sylvinho. This season, the player has participated in 22 games, 11 of which as a starter. After winning the position with the current coach, played the last nine matches, adding two goals and an assist.