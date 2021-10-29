Still without Brazil Aid, Caixa makes last deposit of Bolsa Família

With the Precatório PEC stagnant, the government will probably not be able to pay the R$400 promised by Bolsonaro.

This Friday (29), Caixa Econômica Federal is making the last payment of Bolsa Família and with the uncertainty of how the next transfers will be. Beneficiaries with NIS ending in 0 are the last to receive the benefit. Also because the government’s idea is to launch the Auxílio Brasil in November, serving as the successor to the current Bolsa Família.

However, there is no official definition of the next payments, given that Brazil’s Auxílio is still dependent on Congress decisions. With the Precatório PEC stagnant, the government will probably not be able to pay the R$400 promised by Bolsonaro. The readjustment, in this way, should be 20%, with deposits following the usual schedule of Bolsa Família itself.

There are still two important approvals for Auxílio Brasil to be executed. Both the PEC dos Precatórios and the Provisional Measure that creates the new income transfer program. As far as some benefits which will be added as the amount of R$ 90.00 for children up to 36 months, R$ 45.00 for families with pregnant women, among others.

The Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, fears the adjustment of around 20% without compensation in the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). It is worth noting that the emergency aid will not be extended, as already announced by the government. With that, it will be about 22 million of people without the benefit.