STJD gives Flamengo a day to respond to Atlético-MG about ticket request | soccer

Noronha determined that Flamengo should respond, until 10 am this Friday (29), if and when they received the letter sent by Rooster requesting a portion of the ticket charge. The Rio de Janeiro Football Federation and the CBF Competitions Department were also officiated by the court.

If Flamengo confirms that it received Atlético’s request within the deadline established in the last update of the Protocol of Recommendations for the Return of the Public to the Stadiums (three working days), it will have to provide a charge of up to 10% of the tickets offered for sale to the direct confrontation this Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Maracanã.

1 of 2 Atlético-MG wants to be entitled to part of the ticket for the duel against Flamengo — Photo: Agência i7/ Mineirão Atlético-MG wants to be entitled to part of the ticket sales for the duel against Flamengo — Photo: Agência i7/ Mineirão

In the injunction request made by Atlético, the club claims that it made the request to Flamengo on October 21, that is, a week ago (within the deadline). The Rio de Janeiro club, however, has not yet given a feedback on the craft, and it appears that it does not intend to do so. Wanted by ge, the Rubro-Negro did not want to comment.

In a decree published last Wednesday, the City of Rio de Janeiro started to release the presence of 100% of the capacity of stadiums in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Thus, if they get right to a part of the tickets, Galo could have up to 7,000 athletics in the direct confrontation this Saturday.

2 of 2 Maracanã, stage of Flamengo x Atlético-MG, this Saturday, for Brasileirão — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF Maracanã, stage of Flamengo x Atlético-MG, this Saturday, for Brasileirão — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

In an official statement, the club stated that “it will spare no efforts to ensure the presence of Massa Atleticana in their games, inside or outside Belo Horizonte.”

Atlético and Flamengo face off next Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo leads the competition with 59 points, while Rubro-Negro is in fourth, with 46 points added, but two games in hand.

See the statement sent by the STJD: