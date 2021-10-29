STJD gives Flamengo deadline for tickets for the match against Atlético

The president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football, Otávio Noronha, determined that Flamengo informs by tomorrow (29) what the answer to the request for the load of tickets as a visitor is requested by Atlético. The CBF Competitions Department and the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation (Ferj) were also notified.

The deadline given by Noronha was until 10 am this Friday (29). Galo asked Flamengo to allocate 10% of the tickets available for the game against the Rio de Janeiro club on Saturday (30), at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão, Fla hasn’t hammered out on the subject yet and is reluctant in giving space to the alvinegros.

O UOL Sport found that the trend is that the rubro-negros do not allow the entries. Today (28), the sale of tickets started, but the Southern Sector, which receives fans from abroad, is not available for purchase yet. A City Hall decree authorizes the occupation of 100% of the stadium.

The request was sent last Thursday (21st), three days after the update of the Recommendation Protocol for Public Return to CBF Stadiums. In this new version, the presence of visiting fans at stadiums that already receive audiences was released.

In an official note released after the request, the athletes had stressed that “Athletic wants to count on the strength of its fans at Maracanã”.

Current leader of the Brazilian, Galo has 59 points, 13 more than Flamengo. Rubro-negro still has two games less to play in the quest for the third national championship.