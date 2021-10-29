Street League opens 2nd stage with Brazilians fighting for a place in the final and criticism of the new format; understand

Rocked by Rayssa Leal’s title in Salt Lake City, the Street League returns this Friday for the second leg of the circuit. And with a difference: in Lake Havasu, Arizona, the four best classified men and women will guarantee an early place in the final, heading for the Super Crown Championship, to be played in November. At this moment, in addition to the “fairy”, also Brazilians Kelvin Hoefler and Pamela Rosa are in this kind of ‘G4’ of the skateboarding World Cup.

The Lake Havasu stage will start this Friday, at 2 pm (GMT), with the women’s preliminaries; the men’s are scheduled for 5:30 pm. The finals take place this Saturday at 4 pm for women and 6:30 pm for men. The transmission will be from SportTV.

The current SLS regulations are simple, with each round earning the skater points based on their placement. For example, Rayssa Leal is ranked 100 points for being champion in Salt Lake City. Kelvin Hoefler and Pamela Rosa, who were fourth, received less — 78. And so on. At the end of this second stage, the top four in the general classification guarantee a place in the final, without the need to go through the preliminaries.

That’s why it’s so important to do well in Lake Havasu. If skaters fail to enter this G4, the preliminaries of the Super Crown Championship (final stage of the World Skateboard) will give only four spots to the decision – and not eight as usual. The finals will be played in Jacksonville, USA, on November 13th and 14th.

Right now, Rayssa (1st) and Pamela (4th) in females and Kelvin (4th) in males are in the G4 and need to guarantee the score. Other Brazilians are also looking for a place in this block and need good performances to climb the table, such as Felipe Gustavo (5th), Filipe Mota (7th) and Letícia Bufoni (10th). This stage also marks the return of Gabriela Mazetto to the circuit after her pregnancy.

Kelvin Hoefler Photo: Joey Shigeo-Monster Energy

At the same time, the current edition of Street League has generated complaints about the format change. Before, the classification was defined in a regulation similar to that of the Olympic Games — two laps and five maneuvers. Now the score has been reduced to just one lap and four maneuvers. Afterwards, the top four finishers are entitled to two more tricks to improve their grades.

Kelvin Hoefler is one of the critics. The 28-year-old from São Paulo arrives on a high after being runner-up at the Tampa Pro, the most traditional skateboarding tournament, but believes that such changes end up messing with the tradition of skateboarding.

— I didn’t like this change very much because it is a very small percentage of error. Is different. I believe they [organização da Street League] they’re still going to change it because it didn’t look good. The guys had to be a little more rooted. I’m not the best guy doing laps, but it’s better for whoever’s watching. They want to invent and end up ruining it.

Pamela Rosa is another one who admits that she still hasn’t got used to the new format. However, he believes that the changes increase the level of competitiveness of the stages.

– Is different. Since Street League started it was the same format every time. I’ve been following SLS since I started skating. Now in this format the difficulty increases. It is necessary to raise the level of skateboarding.

An important change at this stage was the change of location. GLOBO exclusively brought that the second stage of the World Tour would no longer be held in Miami, Florida. The event continued in the United States and on the same dates, but will take place in Arizona, in Lake Havasu. The change was mainly caused by two reasons: the weather, which delayed the construction of the circuit, and Covid-19, which had consequences in the state.