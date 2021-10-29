Strong hike interrupts Treasury Direct trades and rates close with new records | Direct Treasure

Because of the strong volatility in prices and rates of the Direct Treasure , negotiations were interrupted twice this Thursday (28). The last resumption took place just before 5 pm, right after the circulation that the government is seeking to extend emergency aid, a cash transfer program created during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the return of service, rates operated higher compared to yesterday’s close, Wednesday (27). You fixed rate bonds remain in the spotlight, particularly short-term ones, which offered higher returns in today’s session.

The interest paid by Prefixed Treasury with maturity in 2024 closed the day at 12.34%, well above yesterday’s 11.82%. At around 5:30 pm, the share reached a rate of 12.54%, then yielded. The amount paid for the title is the highest ever recorded since it started being traded.

already the fixed rate papers maturing in 2031 and semiannual interest closed the day at 12.05%, 0.2 percentage point above what was registered at the close of Wednesday, of 11.84%. It is worth mentioning that this security started the month of October trading at 11.05%, that is, with a difference of 1 percentage point.

Among those linked to inflation, the IPCA+ security maturing in 2026 reached 5.66%, but ended at 5.51%, a significant difference compared to how the month started, at 4.64%. This mark is also historic for the title.

The long-term inflation-linked paper, with maturities in 2055 plus semiannual interest payments, ended the day at 5.51%. The day before, the real remuneration offered was 5.48%.

It is worth remembering that both in fixed-rate securities and in those indexed to the IPCA, the higher the rate, the lower the price. When rates rise, therefore, despite being good news for those who are going to invest – since it ensures greater profitability if the investment is maintained until maturity -, the market value of the papers decreases, which implies a temporary loss for those who own the securities in the portfolio.

Direct Treasury Bonds * Title Annual profitability Minimum investment Unit price Due date 2024 PREFIXED TREASURE 12.34% BRL 36.72 BRL 734.58 07/01/2024 2026 PREFIXED TREASURE 12.18% BRL 30.95 BRL 619.18 01/01/2026 PREFIXED TREASURY with half-yearly interest 2031 12.05% BRL 37.04 BRL 926.13 01/01/2031 TREASURY SELIC 2024 SELIC + 0.1200% BRL 110.45 BRL 11,045.14 09/01/2024 TREASURY SELIC 2027 SELIC + 0.2657% BRL 109.27 BRL 10,927.52 03/01/2027 TREASURY SELIC 2027 IPCA + 5.51% BRL 57.22 BRL 2,861.25 08/15/2026 TREASURY IPCA+ 2035 IPCA + 5.48% BRL 36.01 BRL 1,800.61 05/15/2035 TREASURY IPCA+ 2045 IPCA + 5.48% BRL 31.73 BRL 1,057.70 05/15/2045 TREASURY IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2030 IPCA + 5.47% BRL 38.80 BRL 3,880.81 08/15/2030 TREASURY IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2040 IPCA + 5.48% BRL 39.69 BRL 3,969.60 08/15/2040 TREASURY IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2055 IPCA + 5.51% BRL 40.79 BRL 4,079.84 05/15/2055