Suárez and Lodi penalties outshine Matheus Cunha’s 1st goal for Atlético Madrid, who only draws with Levante

Playing away from home, Atlético Madrid came twice ahead on the scoreboard, but only drew with LaLiga Levante’s runner-up

O Madrid’s athletic was no match for the vice-lantern of Laliga Levante and only tied in a valid commitment for round 11, this Thursday (28). At the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium, the athletic came twice ahead on the scoreboard, but was 2-2 after seeing Luis Suárez and Renan Lodi commit penalties.

Even playing away from home, Atletico Madrid printed a better game rhythm in the first minutes and didn’t take long to open the scoring. After 12 minutes, after Griezmann’s corner kick, the French striker believed in the play and, after Brazilian defender Felipe headed in the area, the shirt 8 puffed up the net to make it 1-0.

After 10 games, the formerBarcelona he finally hit the net in the current edition of the Spanish Championship and reached the fourth goal for the athletic in the season, also considering the Champions League.

On minute 25, Felipe arrived late in the split, had a hard foul on a Levante player and got the yellow card. With that, the Brazilian will have to serve suspension in the next Atlético match.

After the goal, the Madrid gave the impression that they relaxed in the match and that’s when Levante woke up. The owners of the house started to arrive with more danger near the goal defended by Oblak, until Luis Suárez ‘gifted’ the team with a penalty.

The Uruguayan forward fouled Rúben Vezo inside the area, and the referee signaled the penalty in favor of Levante.

In the charge, the shirt 10 Bardhi took responsibility, moved Oblak to the right side and charged with perfection on the left, scoring the 1 to 1 in Ciudad de Valencia.

The first stage ended with the hosts having a greater number of submissions (6 against 3) and corners (3 against 2). Atleti was only better in possession of the ball (70% against 30%).

On the way back from the break, the hosts also started better in the second half. And, in the first few minutes, Diego Simeone, restless in the technical area, was cautioned with a yellow card.

It was then that the Argentine coach decided to take sides in the game and changed his strategy. So much so that, before the 30th minute, Simeone made four changes to the match, including promoting the entries of Brazilians Renan Lodi and Matheus Cunha.

The striker even showed opportunism and replaced Atlético ahead on the scoreboard in his first move on the field. In the 31st minute, the 19 shirt swelled the nets and made it 2-1.

Furthermore, Cunha scored his first goal in seven games for the Spanish club this season.

Shortly thereafter, Simeone got the second yellow card and was sent off from the game.

It was then that the crash came. At 45 minutes, the referee revised the move that made him score one more penalty in favor of the Levant, in hand touch of Renan Lodi inside the area.

In the recovery, Bardhi once again assumed the responsibility, making the 2 to 2.

The referee still gave eight minutes of extra time, but the score remained the same, with the two teams tying.

Even after the final whistle, Pier still took the second yellow card and was sent off by the referee.

With the tie, Atlético added the second stumble followed in LaLiga, and once again by the same score.

Levante, on the other hand, remains without a win in the competition and now has a campaign with six draws and five defeats in these first 11 rounds.

Best moments

Championship status

With the tie, Atlético went to 19 points and dropped to 6th in the leaderboard. The distance to the competition leader, real society, which in the last round was three points, rose to five.

The result was also not good for Levante, who are in runner-up, with 6 points, and two behind Grenade, first club outside the relegation zone.

The guy: Bardhi

The shirt 10 of Levante was the big name of the game. In the first and second half, the Macedonian scored penalty goals that led his team to draw at Ciudad de Valencia.

It was bad: Luis Suarez

The shirt 9 colchonero had an extremely lackluster performance, with no chance of a goal, and even committed the silly penalty that led Levante to draw. The Uruguayan was substituted at the beginning of the second half, giving way to Ángel Correa.

Luis Suárez committed a penalty during Atletico Madrid’s match against Levante, by LaLiga Maria Jose Segovia/Getty Images

upcoming games

Atlético de Madrid returns to the field for LaLiga on Sunday (31), at 12:15, at home against Real Betis, for round 12. Levante, on the other hand, receives Granada on Monday (1), at 17:00, again at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium. Both matches will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN on Star+.





Datasheet

Raise 2 x 2 Atletico Madrid

GOALS: Raise: Bardhi (37′ and 90′ P); Madrid’s athletic: Griezmann (12′) and Matheus Cunha (76′)

RAISE: Aitor Fernández; Son (Miramón), Pier, Óscar Duarte, Rúben Vezo and Franquesa; Pepelu (from Frutos), Malsa (Pablo Martínez) and Bardhi; Dani Gómez (Canteroo) and José Luis Morales. Technician: Javier Pereira.

MADRID’S ATHLETIC: Oblak; Giménez, Felipe and Mario Hermoso (Renan Lodi); Trippier, Koke, Herrera (De Paul) and Carrasco; Griezmann (Matheus Cunha), João Félix and Luis Suárez (Ángel Correa). Technician: Diego Simeone.