Supposed image and details from Super Smash Warner Bros. appear on the internet

Update (10/28/2021) – GS

A few days ago, a rumor began circulating on the internet that Warner Bros. was working on developing a kind of Super Smash Bros. starring some of the characters from its most iconic franchises. Although Warner has not yet confirmed the release of the game, an image of the supposed fighters menu began circulating on the internet, which confirms the characters that had been described in the initial rumor.





As you can see, the game will make the most of Warner’s franchises, mixing DC heroes and villains with animations like Adventure Time and Scooby-Doo, and even characters from the iconic Lord of the Rings. According to journalist Jeff Grubb, the game should have a low budget and will be offered to the public as a free game. Warner plans to profit from the game by selling additional characters such as Lebron James, who recently starred in the second movie in the Space Jam franchise. He liked the look of the Smash Bros. characters. from Warner?

Original text – 10/25/2021

Warner may be developing a Smash Bros. style game. with your characters

A few days ago, there was a new edition of DC Fandome, a digital event that brings a series of news about the publisher’s films, games, series, animated films and comics. Although the event featured news about Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League and Gotham Knights, many were waiting for an announcement of Injustice 3, as it’s been 4 years since the last game was released, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. It appears that Warner is indeed working on a new fighting game, but it won’t be part of the Injustice saga and will have many other characters from the studio in addition to DC’s heroes and villains.





Fairs and events

17 Oct



Rumors

14 Sep

Recently, journalist Jeff Grubb, famous for hitting several rumors in the gaming industry, commented on his Twitter about an alleged rumor that Warner is developing its version of Smash Bros., which will star characters from the studio’s iconic franchises. Rumor has it that some of the playable characters include Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Batman, Tom & Jerry, Fred Flinstone, Mad Max and Johnny Bravo.

This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. https://t.co/WkMiKf4dTH — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 24, 2021