Surveys ‘tweak’ numbers to avoid embarrassment. understand the move

Unless the voters supposedly interviewed are outside the house, it is at least strange that institutes now release polls that show a sudden reduction in the difference in vote intention between Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro. As if they were cartelized in a consortium, with the exception of Paraná Pesquisas, the institutes pointed Lula ahead with 10, up to almost 20 points of advantage, but now that difference drops to 4 or 5. It is fear of being shamed in January.

As of January 1 of the election year, polls must be included in the Electoral Survey Registration System (PesqEle).

In this register, the institute is required to deliver research notebooks and all the documentation that proves their percentages.

With 63 days to go before the end of the year, the institutes began to “shorten” the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro in October, to avoid accusations of “error”.

The mandatory registration of surveys is defined in resolution 23,600 of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which has the force of law.



Industries: 63% will invest more in sustainability. Image: iStock

Industries: 63% will invest more in sustainability

The expectation of the large and medium industry is to allocate more resources to sustainability actions. According to 63% of executives interviewed in the survey by the FSB Pesquisa for the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) assured, investments will grow more in the next two years. In the survey, 28% of respondents assured that they already invest more in sustainability, while 49% of entrepreneurs confirm the purpose of maintaining the investments they have made in the area.

The Northeast leads the expectation of high in sustainable investments: 72% of the industry will allocate resources for this type of action.

Only 2% of executives interviewed said that investments in sustainable actions should decrease by 2024.

FSB Pesquisa/CNI heard, by telephone, executives from 500 medium and large industrial companies throughout the country.

power without shame old partnership In the 1978 campaign, the São Paulo MDB sent a professor and sociologist to the Senate, who began by distributing leaflets at Volkswagen’s door. It was a most boring letter of commitment, solemnly despised by the workers. Hungry, he ordered the papers to be collected on the floor to reuse them. But a union member was passing by, and, kindly, he climbed into Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s sound truck and, over the microphone, asked his comrades to pay attention to the pamphlets. It worked out. The union leader who broke the sociologist’s branch was Luiz Inácio da Silva, Lula.

The press conference at the beginning of last night by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), exposed his “fixed wheel” style: all the questions were about initiatives that he does not take and votes that he does not guide.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes (STF) had to explain to senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) that filing a CPI indictment would not characterize an omission by the attorney general of the Republic. Archiving is decision. Only in omission could the STF, in theory, be sued.

The TV interview of an economist at a brilliant brokerage firm, on Tuesday, has everything to become a meme, highlighting that he lives in Ipanema, when theorizing against the efforts to make the R$400 of Auxílio Brasília viable.

The government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros, defended the PEC dos Precatórios: “In 2016, we had R$13 billion in precatório in the budget. Last year, R$ 45 billion. And this year, R$90 billion”.

Just six years ago, China announced the end of the one-child policy after 35 years. The brutal restriction ordered by the Chinese communist government sought to reduce the population growth of nearly 1.4 billion.

Despite the strength of the lobby of distributors and thermoelectric plants, the solar energy market remains heated. A report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reveals that Brazil rose to 7th in the ranking of job creation in the world, ahead of Germany and the United Kingdom.

Volleyball player Maurício Souza exempted Minas from the blame for his dismissal. “It was the sealing gang” that pressured the sponsors to threaten “to take away sponsorship from both men and women”.

In the classic ‘1984’, the totalitarian government imagined by George Orwell imposed the ‘newspeak’, a vocabulary demanded of citizens whose objective was not to create words, but to suppress them. Or change their meanings.

…at the TSE, it looked like Brazil x Germany.

Related Videos