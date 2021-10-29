Survive? Renato Gaúcho could be Atlético-MG’s third victim, Flamengo’s coach’s executioner

Domènec Torrent and Rogério Ceni left Flamengo’s command after defeats by Atlético-MG, and Renato Gaúcho could face the same situation.

Even though it is in the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol, O Flamengo lives a period of strong boiling after elimination for the Athletic Paranaense in the semifinal of Brazil’s Cup. The recent bad results have put in question the future of Renato Gaúcho in charge of the team.

Last Wednesday night (27), according to the ESPN Brazil, Renato would have handed over the position of coach to the board, which reiterated the coach’s confidence and permanence for future matches. However, this weekend’s duel, against the Atlético-MG, can seal the technician’s passage through Gávea.

Interestingly, the last two coaches of Flamengo, Domènec Torrent and Rogério Ceni, fell after defeats to rival Minas Gerais in the recent past, something that can happen to Renato this Saturday (30), in the duel at Maracanã.

The first victim was Pep Guardiola’s former assistant. Despite having ended his spell at Flamengo with only six defeats in 24 matches, the performance of the Rio team was widely criticized when compared to the old work done by the idol Jorge Jesus.

The ‘drop of water’ was the rout suffered away from home by Alético-MG, on August 11, 2020, by 4-0, at Mineirão. At the time, Flamengo was chasing the Brazilian title and interrupted the work of the Spaniard, replaced shortly thereafter by Rogério Ceni, who, curiously, would have the same fate.

Despite leading the team from Gávea to the bi-championship in Brazil, to the titles of the Campeonato Carioca and the Supercopa do Brasil, Ceni, who did not fall in the favor of most of the fans, also left the club after a defeat by Atlético-MG. On July 7 of this year, Flamengo lost 2-1 to Galo, at Mineirão, and the current coach of São Paulo it fell hours later.

Now, Renato Gaúcho is going through a strong period of instability at Flamengo’s command. After an overwhelming start with routs and classifications for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and the final of the Libertadores, Flamengo has four matches without a win and will try to recover this Saturday, against the leader of the Brazilian Championship.