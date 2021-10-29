Suzano records a loss of R$959 million in the 3rd quarter

THE Suzano (SUZB3) registered prejudice of BRL 959 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing the net profit of R$ 10.037 billion registered in the second quarter of this year.

In comparison with the third quarter of last year, when the loss reached R$ 1.158 billion, there was a drop of 17%.

The devaluation movement of the real against the dollar at the end of the quarter was the determining factor for the negative net result of R$ 959 million.

According to the company, this effect is merely accounting and explained mainly by the balance of the debt contracted in dollars, when converted to reais.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, the positive variation of BRL 198 million in net income mainly reflects the positive variation in operating income and higher IR/CS credit (in turn due to the greater impact of exchange variation and mark-to-market derivatives in Deferred Income Tax), partially offset by the negative variation in the financial result.

O EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation) adjusted in the third quarter of this year reached R$ 6.310 billion, an increase of 67% compared to the same period last year. In relation to the second quarter of this year, there was an increase of 6%.

already the Net Revenue it was R$ 10.762 billion between July and September this year, an increase of 44% compared to the same period last year and an increase of 9% compared to the second quarter of this year.

company opinion

THE Suzano says in the report that the third quarter of 2021 was marked by strong sales volume and by the resilience of the pulp price, supported mainly by the good performance of the demand for pulp in the Europe and North America, despite the seasonality characteristic of this period of the year and the cooling demand in the China.

In the paper business, demand remained heated, with high sales volume and new price evolution in both the domestic and international markets, which again resulted in the highest quarterly Ebitda in its history when considering paper and consumer goods.

“These factors, combined with the devalued average exchange rate, contributed to the quarterly adjusted Ebitda reaching R$ 6.3 billion and operating cash generation R$ 5.2 billion, record levels since the creation of Suzano”, says the company.

“This new quarterly record was achieved despite inflationary pressures, especially in commodities and the logistical challenges that have marked international trade in 2021,” says Suzano’s president, Walter Schalka, in a press release.

