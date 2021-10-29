Suzano (SUZB3) reduces annual loss, but reverses profit compared to 2Q with exchange

(disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Suzano (SUZB3) recorded a net loss of R$ 959.375 million in the third quarter, an improvement of 17% compared to the same period last year, when losses totaled R$ 1.158 billion.

In front of the second quarter of this year, however, the company reversed the profit that had been registered three months before, of R$ 10.037 billion.

This retraction in the quarterly comparison is explained, according to the company, mainly by the negative financial result, resulting from the exchange variation on the debt and by derivative operations.

In the third quarter, the net financial result was negative by R$7.765 billion, compared to a positive sign of R$9.743 billion in the 2nd quarter. In the annual comparison, there was an 84% increase in net financial expenses.

Over the same quarter of 2020, the positive variation of R$198 million in net income mainly reflects the positive variation in operating income and higher IR/CS credit (in turn due to the greater impact of exchange variation and marking to Derivatives market in Deferred Income Tax), partially offset by the negative variation in the financial result.

Ebitda was a record, Suzano points out

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) advanced 67%, to BRL 6.310 billion, while compared to the second quarter rose 6%.

Thus, in the annual comparison, the Ebitda margin advanced 8 percentage points, but retreated 1 percentage point compared to the 2nd quarter.

According to the company, this was the highest quarterly Ebitda in history, thanks to the devalued average exchange rate and the heated demand in the paper business, “with high sales volume and new price evolution both in the domestic and international markets”.

The company’s operating cash generation reached R$5.2 billion, another record, up 82% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter.

Revenue rises, with higher volume and prices

Net revenue rose 44%, to R$ 10.762 billion, against R$ 7.471 billion a year ago.

According to the company, the third quarter was marked by the strong sales volume and the resilience of the pulp price, supported “mainly by the good performance of the demand for pulp in Europe and North America, despite the seasonality characteristic of this period of the year and the cooling down demand in China”.

Pulp sales reached 2,673 thousand tons, up 6% in one year, while paper sales totaled 336 thousand tons (+5%).

In terms of price, the average net pulp price in the foreign market was US$ 654/ton (+43% against 3TRI20), while the average net paper price was R$ 4,937/ton (+21%).

market scenario

In the paper business, demand remained heated, with high sales volume and new price evolution both in the domestic and international markets, which again resulted in the highest Ebitda in history, when considering paper and consumer goods.

Additionally, the company highlighted that the price and demand scenario, together with a devalued average exchange rate, made the quarterly adjusted Ebitda reach R$6.3 billion and operating cash generation R$5.2 billion, record levels since the creation of Suzano.

deleveraging

In financial management, the company informed that it has completed its deleveraging cycle. Thus, leverage measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda for the last twelve months was below the limit of 3.0 times, established in its own indebtedness, with 2.7 times measured in dollars.

Short-term dollar debt dropped again, now by 83%, while total net debt dropped 15%.

