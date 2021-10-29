Suzano (SUZB3) shows strong results and dismisses concerns about China; shares advance 3%

SAO PAULO – The largest and most efficient pulp producer in the world, Suzano (SUZB3) released another result considered very positive the night before, in addition to indicating, in a teleconference with the market, encouraging signs for China even in the midst of a more favorable environment. challenger. At 1:20 pm (Brasilia time), assets rose 3.05%, to R$50.40.

As Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlights, it was another quarter of record revenue, with sales volume higher than the previous quarter, which was already very strong, in addition to an average price of pulp and paper also higher from one quarter to another.

The main highlights are the growth in total net revenue of 9% in the quarterly comparison and 44% in the annual comparison, reaching R$ 10.76 billion. In addition, both the pulp and paper segments grew, benefiting from the higher sales volume in the quarter, in addition to average prices around 4% higher on a quarterly basis for both products.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for non-recurring effects, one of the main indicators to measure the gross operating cash flow in commodities, also came in record figures, reaching R$6.3 billion on a consolidated basis, 5% growth on a quarterly basis and an 82% increase over the previous year.

Also for Itaú BBA, the results of the third quarter were strong, with emphasis on Ebitda and taking into account that the company’s inventories are well below normalized levels.

In addition to Ebitda, Bradesco BBI reinforces that pulp shipments were above expectations. The realization of exports and pulp were in line, pointed out BBI. Another highlight was the approval of the Cerrado pulp project, with increased capacity, but industrial investment maintained at R$ 14.7 billion.

On the other hand, Levante sees as a negative point the increase in the company’s cash cost for another quarter, reaching R$ 711 per ton of pulp produced, impacted by the strong increase in inputs and fuels, in addition to logistical difficulties, however, with limited impacts on this outcome.

The exchange rate variation, with the real being devalued in the period, pushed the financial result, with the increase in debt quoted in reais. The financial leverage (net debt to Ebitda ratio) had another strong reduction, going from 3.3 times to 2.7 times in dollars, already entering a comfortable level for the company’s operations.

“Once again Suzano proves its execution capacity, achieving a sales volume close to its production, even with China (the main consumer market) experiencing a delicate moment in its activities, with a drop in demand”, points out Levante. Analysts at the house point out that Suzano was able to redirect its sales to regions with more heated demand such as the US and Europe, in addition to a modest increase in cash cost, preserving high and healthy margins and generating an impressive amount of cash.

In a conference call, the company’s directors highlighted that they remain optimistic about the fundamentals of pulp in Europe and North America, recognizing a more challenging environment in China. But that said, the company sees some encouraging signs for the Asian giant, such as improving operating rates for paper producers and high resale prices.

In addition, the company’s Board of Directors has definitively approved the start of the Cerrado project, in which the company will invest approximately R$14.7 billion for the construction of another large plant, with the addition of 20% capacity of current pulp production and will be the company’s largest integrated plant.

The expected completion and start of operation is scheduled for 2024. The company explained that the start of the project was postponed due to the longer-than-expected delivery period for the plant’s equipment, and that it will disclose more details at an event next Friday , November 5th.

BBA’s recommendation for Suzano is outperform (performance above the market average), with a target price of R$77, while BBI’s is also outperform, with a target price of R$95 for the assets.

