Sylvinho is warned that Gabriel Pereira could be sidelined before Corinthians vs Chape

Corinthians works with the possibility of removing Gabriel Pereira from the professional squad before the team’s next match, which is scheduled for Monday, at 9:30 pm, against Chapecoense, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

THE Sports Gazette found that the board of the club has already warned Sylvinho about the situation. The coach, since then, has been working with the objective of preparing the starting lineup for the two scenarios: with and without GP.

Gustavo Mosquito and Adson are Sylvinho’s main alternatives for the duel at the Neo Química Arena, which will mark the return of the stadium’s 100% open to the public.

Author of the pass for Giuliano’s goal, in Beira-Rio, last Sunday, the young striker was almost barred from the confrontation with Internacional.

The top alvinegra, irritated by the way the athlete’s manager has handled the negotiation on the renewal of the contract, decided that the GP would be left out of the match.

The decision was reconsidered, at the last minute, just to not harm the team, as Sylvinho had prepared the team throughout the week with Gabriel Pereira among the 11.

This time is different. The coach was notified in advance to be able to train and evaluate options in the squad, with peace of mind, that could make up for an eventual absence of a GP.

Since January, Corinthians has been seeking to renew the player’s contract, which expires in March 2022.

Ivan Rocha, the 20-year-old athlete’s representative, did not respond to the official proposal that was sent to him, did not even present a counterproposal and started to offer GP to other clubs.

Corinthians is determined to remove the player if they don’t get an answer in the next few hours about the proposal placed on the table. A possible decision by the businessman and the athlete to end the conversations would also reflect the removal of the GP from the group.

If that happens, Gabriel Pereira would have to wait until March of next year to transfer, for free, to another team. The closest European market window would be August.

Leave your comment