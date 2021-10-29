Tati Quebra Barraco is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 15.78% of the votes – A Fazenda

The Farm 13 came to an end for Tati Quebra Barraco! The person was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (28), with 15.78% of the votes. The singer lost the dispute for the audience’s preference to MC Gui and Rico Melquiades in a vote held at R7.com.

The formation of the sixth Roça took place on Tuesday (26). Farmer Bil Araújo nominated MC Gui. Rico Melquiades was the most voted pawn at headquarters, with 4 nominations. With the Power of the Yellow Flame, Gui Araujo doubled the two votes received by Solange Gomes. The writer tied with Rico. Bil had to decide between the pawns and presented the comedian with the second stool. Rico, in turn, pulled Tati Quebra Barraco da Baia. Sthe Matos was not saved by any of the pawns in the Resta Um dynamics and completed the roceiros team.

The influencer vetoed MC Gui from participating in the Farmer’s Test. However, with the Power of the Red Flame, Dynho Alves needed to change the pawn that would not compete in the activity and Rico was chosen. Sthe secured the Hat on Wednesday (27) and got rid of the elimination night.

During his time in rural reality, Tati won the affection of several participants, led epic fights and made a point of not bowing his head to anyone.

The singer was responsible only for the sheep at the branch, but helped her fellows in the confinement with domestic activities. However, not all pedestrians were satisfied with the participant’s performance. Rico led an ugly fight with the funkeira, calling her lazy and saying that she only “eat and slept” at headquarters.

Tati also fell out with Erika Schneider after the ballerina’s tenure as Farmer. The singer ended up arguing because of the ex-pea’s decision to nominate Mussunzinho to Roça. Dayane Mello joined the fray and the participants exchanged offenses in the pool area.

But as everything lasts for a short time in reality, Dayane and Tati made up and became allies. MC Gui and Solange Gomes also got close to the singer and created a friendship in confinement.

