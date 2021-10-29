Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated

The night of this Thursday, 28, on Record TV was elimination in The Farm 13. With 15.78% of the votes, singer Tati Quebra Barraco was eliminated. The peoa left the program after losing the dispute for the public’s preference to MC Gui and Rico Melquiades.







Tati Quebra Barraco – Tati Quebra Barraco, 41, singer and songwriter. He was born and lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). “Those who know me know that I speak what I think, regardless of anything or the game. People know I’m not an actress,” emphasized Tati Quebra Barraco. Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @tatiquebrabarracooficial / Estadão

The formation of the farm was on Tuesday, 26, with Bil indicating Gui for the hot seat. Farm colleagues indicated, for the most part, the comedian Rico, who pulled the funkeira. The fourth stool was occupied by Sthe Matos.

MC Gui was the first pawn to be saved by the public this Thursday night. When he knew he would be on the reality show, the funkeiro ran out, rang the bell and celebrated his return by shouting a lot and hugging his friends: “What is this moment? My God in heaven”, narrated the presenter Adriane Galisteu.

In the final stretch of the hot seat, between Rico and Tati, the audience voted for the comedian to remain in The Farm 13.