Teenager swallows 16 toothbrushes and undergoes surgery; see more – International

Young man undergoes surgery after swallowing 16 toothbrushes and a nail (Photo: Social Media/Reproduction) A 14-year-old teenager had to undergo surgery after swallowing a nail and 16 toothbrushes in the city of Uttar, India. Harish Devi was in the habit of eating dirt and eating the goals was recommended by a holistic doctor in the region as a treatment.

The boy, when experiencing severe abdominal pain, was admitted in serious condition to a local hospital. Immediately, he was taken to an operating room to remove the items from his stomach. The information was published on the Jam Press news agency.

The surgical procedure was successful, but Harish remains hospitalized. According to the medical team, the teenager should be discharged soon.

The urge to eat ‘strange’ things, such as dirt, may be one of the symptoms of what is popularly known as pica syndrome. Picamalica is a disease that awakens in people the desire, sometimes uncontrollable, to eat inedible substances or substances that have little or no nutritional value, such as stones, chalk, soap or earth.

Treatment must be prescribed by a physician and a nutritionist. In the most common cases, psychotherapy and a change in eating habits significantly contribute to the improvement of the syndrome.