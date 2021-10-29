Teenager who disappeared in Copacabana is found in the west zone

This Thursday afternoon (October 27), the teenager Sabrina Freitas Cartaxo Araújo Pereira, 16, was found missing for three days after leaving her home in Copacabana, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. She was located by agents of the Police Station for the Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA) in Realengo, in the western part of the city.

The information has been confirmed to the metropolises by the girl’s stepfather, Roberto Salviano. She was taken to the specialized police station to be heard, accompanied by her mother, businesswoman Mariana Cartaxo.

Sabrina Freitas Cartaxo Araújo Pereira, 16, was found after disappearing for three days in Rio. Sabrina Cartaxo left a message saying she was going for a walk. A poster asked that information about the young woman be passed on to the Guardianship Council.

An application driver even alerted the family that he had transported, from Copacabana to Realengo, a young woman with descriptions similar to Sabrina’s on Monday (25), the day of the disappearance. The young woman’s backpack was found empty in her grandfather’s house, in the western zone.

O metropolises exclusively released the images of security cameras that caught Sabrina leaving the building, carrying a backpack with objects inside. Before leaving, she left a note that said she was going to walk, but did not return home.

It also turned out that the applicant for the application race for Sabrina was her boyfriend, identified as Pedro. Sabrina’s boy and mother were heard this Thursday at DDPA.