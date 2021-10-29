Ten games to go! See the analysis of the Flu path in the final stretch to get the G6

In 8th place, with 39 points conquered so far in the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense still has 10 more games to play for a place in the 2022 Libertadores Cup. Thinking about the G6, compared to last year’s Brasileirão, the Tricolor would need at least more 20 points. In 2020, Grêmio closed the tournament in 6th place, taking the last place for Pre-Libertadores, with 59 points.

Therefore, more six wins and two draws in ten games can also guarantee the return of the Team of Warriors to the continental tournament. It is also worth remembering that there is a huge possibility of G7 or G8, which increases the chances. There is even a real chance of a direct place in the group stage for the top six, since Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Bragantino are involved in other competitions and may open a place.

Check out Fluminense’s path to the last round and which games Tricolor can get the points he needs:

29th round – Ceará x Fluminense (Castellan)

This Sunday, Fluminense faces Ceará, away from home. The opponent is currently in 14th place, with 33 points, and struggles to get away from the Z4. It will be the first of six games that Tricolor will have against opponents from the bottom of the table until the last round. A win, to start the streak well and give hope, would be welcome. In the turn, the teams tied for 0-0 in São Januário.

30th round – Fluminense x Sport Recife (Maracanã)

The match against Sport, at Maracanã, is considered one of those that Fluminense cannot even consider losing points, if they really want to finish in the G6 and return to Libertadores in 2022. The Pernambuco club is currently in the Z4 and is one of the worst teams of Brasileirão. In the first round, the Tricolor beat the opponent, 2-1, in Ilha do Retiro.

31st round – Guild x Fluminense (Grêmio Arena)

Like Santos, Grêmio is another big club that is going through difficulties and is desperate to escape the Z4. If against the São Paulo Flu was unable to return with points, it needs to go to the South with the mentality of bringing all three, or at least one, in the worst case. In the first round, Flu lost 1-0 to the opponent, inside Maracanã, with a penalty goal.

32nd round – Fluminense x Palm trees (Maracanã)

Palmeiras is pointed out as one of the most complicated opponents that Flu will face in the final stretch, even playing at home. The club from São Paulo is in the G4 and still has a remote hope for a title. Despite this, the Tricolor needs to assert its command and seek victory. In the turn, Team de Guerreiros was defeated at Allianz Parque, by 1-0, with an own goal by Manoel.

33rd round – Youth x Fluminense (Alfredo Jaconi)

Away from home, Fluminense will face Juventude, another club that is fighting to stay away from sticking and to remain in Serie A in 2022. It will be another difficult game, against a desperate opponent, but which Tricolor is able to bring a good result, or at least one point, in the last case, from the South. In the turn, Flu stumbled at Maracanã when they drew 1-1, with a goal by Jhon Arias.

34th round – Fluminense x America-MG (Maracanã)

Another home game that Fluminense can’t even dream of losing points is against América-MG. Although the club is having a quiet campaign, occupying the middle of the table and not running so much risk of relegation, it is a match in which Tricolor cannot give up the positive result. In the first round, Tricolor was defeated 1-0 in Belo Horizonte.

35th round – Fluminense x International (Maracanã)

It is also, in theory, among the most complicated games that Flu will have in this final stretch. The confrontation against Inter, at home, could be a direct confrontation for the G6, which would give a decisive character to the duel and ratify the importance of the victory. If it stumbles in this (or in the duel against Palmeiras), the Tricolor would need a good performance outside to “make up”. In the turn, Flu lost 4-2 at Beira-Rio.

36th round – Atlético-MG x Fluminense (Mineirão)

The duel away from home, against the championship leader, has contours to be the most “thorny”. Even more because it could, who knows, be the title match for Atlético-MG. If Flu already faces the champion opponent, or with a hangover for the title, all the better. But it is a game that, initially, does not count points. A draw would be profit. In the shift, the clubs tied for 1-1 in São Januário.

37th round – Bahia x Fluminense (Arena Fonte Nova)

Bahia is another club that fights against relegation. If you desperately need the win to stay in Serie A, you will be a tough opponent. For the Flu, it would be better to face it already relegated or risk free. However, it is another one of the away games where victory is possible and Tricolor needs to think about the 3 points. In the turn, Team de Guerreiros beat Bahia 2-0 in Maracanã

38th round – Fluminense x Chapecoense (Maracanã)

In the last round, Flu will face Chapecoense, who will most likely be relegated mathematically at home. Confrontation is good. If the Tricolor depends only on its strength to stay in the G6, it will have the “knife and cheese” in hand for that. Need to add the three points, as in other matches at home. In the turn, the Tricolor beat the opponent by 2-1, in Chapecó.