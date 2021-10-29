The biggest solar storm of the current cycle is coming. Are there any dangers?

A large solar eruption was ejected from the center of the solar disk, relative to our point of view. This means that charged particles are coming straight towards our planet, with the potential to cause instability in some media. The solar eruption was emitted this Thursday (28) and, for now, is the strongest of the current 11-year cycle – but, for now, there are no major risks.

The new solar flare belongs to the X1 class, the most powerful type, according to space weather scientists who monitor events like this. As a result, it could be that the solar storm, which can take a few days to reach us, will generate a radio communication blackout for about an hour over a large area of ​​the lighted face of the Earth.

According to the SpaceWeather statement, the eruption “created a huge plasma tsunami in the solar atmosphere” and also sent us “as a gift” a coronal mass ejection (CME). Coronograph images are not yet available, but scientists already have strong enough evidence to state the approaching event with conviction. Strong radio emissions generated by CMEs have been reported and some of the first accelerated energetic particles have already reached Earth.

During the eruption, an extreme pulse of X-rays and ultraviolet radiation (which travels at the speed of light and therefore arrives in just 8 minutes) hit our atmosphere, but it is effective at absorbing this type of radiation — the result of this process. it is the ionization of the upper atmospheric layers, hence the name “ionosphere”. This caused a shortwave radio blackout centered on South America around noon on Thursday.

Unlike radiation waves, charged particles from the Sun typically travel at 1.6 million km/h or more, depending on the force of the ejection, and typically take a few days to reach Earth (the distance between the Sun and Earth, known as the Astronomical Unit, it is 150 million km, but the particles should lose some speed during the journey). CME is expected to hit the planet on October 30 or 31, but more accurate predictions could come in the next few hours.

The eruption appears to have originated from a sunspot, cataloged as AR2887, currently positioned at the center of the Sun and facing the Earth. There may still be more eruptions to come, as two flares have already been produced — one class M on Tuesday (26) and one today. There is yet another active sunspot, called AR2891, which recently fired a class M flare while “walking” towards the center of the solar disk, relative to our point of view. This process of “turning” the stain will take about two weeks.

While the tone of the news may sound alarming, we emphasize that there is no risk at all — at least for now. The blackout in radio signals must have affected aviators, sailors and amateur radio operators on the day side of the Earth, around noon (GMT), but at most there must have been some strange effects at frequencies below 30 MHz By the way, it is incredible to know that scientists were able to detect this event a few hours in advance, the result of several scientific researches around the globe, which only tend to expand even more the prediction capacity of space climate researchers.

Source: SpaceWeather, Space.com