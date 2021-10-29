The Free PS Plus Games of November 2021

PlayStation has unveiled free games that will be offered to PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 during the month of November 2021. Highlights include dodgeball game Knockout City and First Class Trouble, as well as Kingdoms of Amalur: Re- Reckoning.

Knockout City and First Class Trouble will be made available to subscribers on both PS4 and PS5, while Re-Reckoning is for PS4 gamers — though it’s possible to play it on the next-gen console via backwards compatibility. The bonds will be available for redemption from Tuesday, November 2nd, until December 6th.

In addition, as Sony had previously announced, three PS VR (PlayStation VR) games will be made available free of charge to PS Plus subscribers. They are: The Persistence, a futuristic survival game aboard a spaceship, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition, a fresh perspective on the acclaimed undead franchise set in the ruins of New Orleans, and Until You Fall, an action-packed sword fighting game that mixes fantasy and synthwave. VR bonds can be redeemed from November 2nd to January 3rd, 2022.

Check out the official descriptions of all PS Plus titles from November 2021:

Knockout City | PS5 and PS4

Team up and fight rival Teams in style while setting the score with epic dodgeball online battles. Get ready for fun and intense competition in a new version of team-based multiplayer games. Customize your character and team up with friends to start your mastery of Knockout City. Take down opponents with shots and coordinated teamwork as you dodge and capture balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally flip a ball, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become the ultimate weapon.

First Class Trouble | PS5 and PS4

First Class Trouble is a social deduction group game where six people play online* aboard a luxury space cruiser. At the start of each game, four players will be randomly selected to be Residents, cooperatively trying to unmask a killer AI that is in the center of the ship. The other two players will be Personoids, who will lie, cheat and do whatever it takes to betray other players! Teamwork is the key to survival, but who can you trust?

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4

From the minds of bestselling author RA Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Re-mastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay, Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat within an expanding gaming world. Discover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Save a world ravaged by fierce war and hold the keys to immortality as the first warrior to rise from the fists of death.

The Persistence | PS VR

The Persistence challenges you to survive aboard a space colony doomed in the year 2521. Lost, defective and trapped in the inexorable gravity of a black hole, “The Persistence” has a crew turned into terrifying and murderous freaks. It’s up to you, a clone of security officer Zimri Eder, to descend to the deepest decks of The Persistence to repair the systems and prevent the ship from falling apart. Gather resources, hone skills and prepare an arsenal of weapons in this brutal sci-fi horror rogue-lite.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition | PS VR

Face all the horrors that the living and the dead can offer in this new VR adventure in The Walking Dead universe. Travel through the ruins of undead-infested New Orleans as you fight, flee, scour and survive each day, unraveling the mystery of a city within iconic neighborhoods. Find desperate factions and lone survivors who can be friends or foes. Whether you help others or take what you want by force, every choice you make has consequences. What kind of survivor will you be to the people of NOLA?

Until You Fall | PS VR

Fantasy and sinthwave meet in this action-packed sword fighting game for PS VR. Strengthen yourself as you fight in an amazing neon environment and take down magical monstrosities in this melee roguelite. Move your arms and body to the beat of the synthwave soundtrack as you attack, block, cast spells and dodge, advancing further and further into a neon fantasy world filled with sinister monsters. Equip yourself with a variety of gameplay-altering weapons as you continue to gain strength and attack the monstrosities that lurk across this mysterious world.

Until next Monday, November 1st, you can still redeem free PS Plus games from October, which include Mortal Kombat X.

