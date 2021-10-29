The Great Red Spot of Jupiter is even deeper than previously thought

In 2011, NASA launched the Juno spacecraft towards Jupiter, arriving there in 2016 to help us learn more about the gas giant. Already this Thursday (29), new articles were published describing the most recent atmospheric discoveries conducted by the probe. The data reinforced that the Jovian atmosphere gives clues about processes that occur below the clouds, but that cannot be seen, and, in addition, the results also show the functioning of the cloud belts and zones surrounding the planet, in addition to its cyclones — and , of course, from the Great Red Spot.

Juno made almost 40 passes close to Jupiter and, in each of them, its instruments took the opportunity to observe what is below the cloud layer. “Before, Juno surprised us with indications that phenomena in Jupiter’s atmosphere went deeper than we expected,” says Scott Bolton, principal investigator for the probe. “Now, we’re starting to put all these pieces together to get our first real understanding of how Jupiter’s beautiful and violent atmosphere works — and all of that in 3D.”

Comparison of Jupiter in infrared light (left) and visible light (right) (Image: Reproduction/International Gemini Observatory/ NOIRLab/ NSF/ AURA/ NASA/ ESA/ MH Wong/ I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al.)

The probe’s microwave radiometer allowed scientists to look below the tops of the planets’ clouds to analyze the structure of the planet’s storms. Well, the new results show that Jupiter’s cyclones are hotter at the top, have lower atmospheric density and are cooler at the bottom. Anticyclones, which rotate in the opposite direction, are cooler at the top and warmer at the bottom. These storms appear to be larger than previously thought, with some reaching 100 km below the cloud tops.

Others, including the Great Red Spot, extend further than expected — this one, for example, reaches 500 km below the cloud tops, and appears to be related to jets that go even deeper. This suggests that the planet’s upper and lower atmospheres are related, and one would be linked to the other. On the other hand, fluctuations in Jupiter’s gravitational field showed that, in addition to a depth of 500 km, it appears to be fueled by jets reaching 3,000 km deep.

beyond the storms

Jupiter is also well known for the belts and zones, white and red regions of the clouds that surround the planet. Juno had already discovered that strong winds, coming from east to west, separate these strips and reach a depth of 3,200 km. It is not yet clear how these “jet streams” form, but a possible clue is that the gaseous ammonia in the atmosphere moves up and down, following the alignment of the jets.

Colored belts in Jupiter’s southern hemisphere, recorded by Juno (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill)

Keren Duer, lead author of one of the studies, explains that the team followed the ammonia and found circulating cells in the southern and northern hemispheres, similar to the ‘Ferrel cells’, responsible for controlling the Earth’s climate. “While the Earth has one per hemisphere, Jupiter has eight, each at least 30 times larger,” he mentioned. Data from the probe’s instrument showed that the belts and zones undergo transitions 65 km below the planet’s water clouds.

At shallower depths, the belts get brighter in microwave waves, but at deeper levels below water clouds, an opposite phenomenon occurs. Finally, Juno had already shown that giant storms at the planet’s poles arrange themselves into polygonal shapes — in the northern hemisphere, eight are in an octagonal pattern, and in the south, five are in a pentagonal shape. Now, mission scientists have used the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument and have determined that the phenomena follow in the same place.

Alessandro Mura, lead author of another of the new articles, explains that “Jupiter’s cyclones affect the movement of one of the others, which causes them to oscillate in a balanced position,” he said. Just like on Earth, these cyclones try to move towards the poles, but those in the center of each end up “pushing” them back, creating a balance that explains the position and number of them at each pole of the planet.

NASA held an online broadcast to explain all the news about Jupiter brought about by the Juno mission, in the video you can watch below:

Source: NASA, Space.com