The moment of truth for Evergrande approaches, and the risk of contagion only increases | finance

The deadline for the payment of a title of the everlarge approaches and investors scrutinize the developer for clues as to the gravity of the liquidity crisis that undermines confidence in other highly indebted rivals.

The 30-day grace period for payment of the $45.2 million coupon by Evergrande, which expired on September 29, ends this Friday. The deadline coincides with a sell-off of Chinese speculative-grade bonds led on Thursday by the Kaisa Group, one of the largest dollar debt issuers in the country. real estate sector.

Evergrande surprised some investors last week by paying off another coupon that expired at the end of the grace period. The company’s dollar bond prices remain at very low levels as creditors prepare for a possible debt restructuring, which could be one of the biggest seen in the China.

Authorities in Beijing asked the founder of evergrande, Hui Ka Yan, to help pay the developer’s obligations out of its own fortune, but its disclosed equity represents only a fraction of the company’s $300 billion-plus liabilities.

Speculation about a default has been around the sector for months, infecting the credit market among other developers with a cash crisis and undermining confidence in the Chinese real estate sector, which, according to some indicators, accounts for more than 25% of the economy.

Paying off the coupon would give Evergrande more time, which is trying to raise funds by selling assets. But default could activate default clauses on the firm’s other dollar-denominated bonds and allow creditors to take steps to protect their interests.

It would also be harder for Evergrande to raise funds by selling assets. In general, companies in default must obtain approval from creditors on future sales. Bond holders can choose to file for bankruptcy protection, for example.

The developer has already hired advisers, and Chinese officials have begun laying the groundwork for a possible restructuring, bringing together legal and accounting experts to examine the group’s finances.