‘The Voice Brasil’: Claudia Leitte gets emotional with the story of EuLá, visually impaired participant | 2021

The Voice Brasil reserved another emotional moment for the public. This Thursday night, 10/28, one of the participants drew attention with her story and moved the technicians. Euthere, from Vitória da Conquista, sang ‘Céu Azul’ and impressed with his talent. But when he told his story, he made a point of making an important reflection.
EuLá is visually impaired and used a cane for his presentation. She explained that it was an “identification object for people with low vision” and paid tribute to other women who have the same condition.
“I wanted to dedicate this moment to all visually impaired women.”
EuLá sings ‘Blue Sky’
Then he told the story of a woman he had recently met, but who did not know many places besides her home.
“This doesn’t have to happen, this moment is to honor each one of them… Make it visible for things to change.”
‘The Voice Brasil’: Claudia Leitte gets emotional with the story of EuLá — Photo: Globo
Moved, Claudia Leitte replied:
“Faith is the certainty of what we don’t see. I was delighted, moved by what you said and brought with your message”
Learn more about the participant:
EuLá is on Time lulu